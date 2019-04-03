The 18th annual St. Bernard Irish Italian Isleños Community Parade & Marching Club will roll onto the streets of Chalmette on Saturday, April 6, with marchers handing out flowers starting at 11 a.m. and floats moving out at noon.
The parade will feature nearly 50 floats and more than 40 marching groups and units. With the theme “Not All Superheroes Wear Capes, Some Toss Produce,” more than 1,300 riders will toss nearly 500,000 pounds of produce, including cabbage, potatoes and onions as well as bananas, oranges, lemons, limes, carrots, miniwatermelons and pineapples.
“We are looking forward to having the route packed with people from St. Bernard and from all throughout the region,” parade President Chad O’Neil said. “We are also hoping for beautiful weather for one of St. Bernard’s largest annual events. We love seeing families and friends together on the parade route, cooking and enjoying the festivities.”
O’Neil said that 10 floats of this year’s floats are new mega floats built by Blaine Kern that hold up to 64 people, marking the first time that any St. Bernard parade includes floats capable of holding that many riders.
The parade starts at the St. Bernard Civic Center and Government Complex grounds, travels west to Dr. Meraux Boulevard and makes a U-turn, heading east to Ventura Drive. It makes another U-turn and heads west to return to the starting point at the Civic Center.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis is the parade king, and his wife, Laurie McInnis, is queen.
The two have been married for more than 34 years, and they have three daughters and six grandchildren.
The parade’s second float will feature 14 princesses, ages 10 to 18, who represent Irish, Italian and the Isleños heritages: Katherine Collins, Madeline DeFraites, Caroline Gai, Lily Garnard, Lillian Guidry, Erica Lambert, Megan Lasha, Tiffany Lasha, Isabella Meyer, Sydney Parker, Isabella Pezold, MacKenzie Thoulion, Adreyona Wallace and Penelope Woods.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is the grand marshal.
For more information, call or text parade officials Chad O’Neil at (504) 655-7555 or Danny O’Neil at (504) 655-7553, or email iiiparade@att.net.
Crawfish Cook-off
The Our Lady of Prompt Succor Crawfish Cook-Off will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, on the school grounds, 2305 Fenelon St., Chalmette.
The event’s entry fee includes all-you-can-eat crawfish samples from all the competitors, hamburgers, jambalaya, soft drinks and beer. Additionally, there will be music and inflatables.
Advance tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Day-of tickets will be $30 for adults and $15 for children, with those ages 5 and younger admitted free. For information, contact Josh Moran at jmoran0406@yahoo.com or (504) 982-0801.
Easter egg hunt is April 14
Parish President Guy McInnis and his wife, Laurie, are families to the fourth annual First Lady Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
Children ages 10 and younger can enjoy activities ranging from a traditional Easter egg hunt, an Easter Bunny picture station, yard games, an obstacle course and train rides. The egg hunt will be divided into three areas based on age groups: 0 to 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 10. Golden eggs will be dispersed throughout each sector resulting in a prize for those who find them. Refreshments and music will be provided.