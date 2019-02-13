While many of us share feelings of the heart this month, in honor of Valentine’s Day, hundreds of middle- and high-school students from the New Orleans area will celebrate their passion for science and mathematics.
About 300 students will display the results of scientific inquiry at the 63rd annual Greater New Orleans Science and Engineering Fair from Monday, Feb. 18, to Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Tulane University Lavin-Bernick Center, 29 McAlister Drive.
The fair is free to the public from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, when middle school projects are available for viewing; and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, and 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, when high school projects are shown.
The fair has encouraged independent student research in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) since 1956. It's open to students nominated by middle and high schools within designated regions of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes.
More than $65,000 in awards, grants and scholarships will be presented to students, teachers and schools from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall at Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave.
Sixty category winners will be eligible to compete for state honors at the Louisiana Science and Engineering Fair to be held from March 18-20 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
New this year, the Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation is providing a $2,500 Aspiring Researcher Scholarship to a female high school student who demonstrates passion and promise for scientific research, in addition to the Bronze Sponsorship presented by the GNOSEF.
As part of a $48,000 donation from Paul and Patty Habeeb Muehlemann, scholarships will be given to senior and junior high school winners in the categories of chemistry and health sciences. A Gold-Level Sustainability Sponsorship in memory of founding member Dorothy Van Lue Habeeb, and in honor of Dr. Albert F. W. Habeeb, will help underwrite the fair and provide travel expenses for one student and one teacher to attend the Intel International Science & Engineering Fair in Phoenix.
“This annual gathering of curious young students and dedicated STEM teachers serves as an educational platform for creating a brighter future for everyone in our community,” said Annette Oertling, GNOSEF co-director. “As we have for the past 63 years, we are committed to ensuring that students continue to seek collaboration with area students, scientists and engineers, while ultimately pursuing STEM careers.”
For information about the fair, including parking details, visit www.gnosef.org.
Heart Walk
Friends of Joe W. Brown Park and New Orleans East Hospital will present the ninth annual Back to Nature Heart Walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., in eastern New Orleans.
The walk begins at the nature center and ends at the hospital, 5620 Read Blvd. Registration is $30. After the walk, there will be free health lectures and screenings, refreshments and door prizes.
A plaque will be awarded to the largest walking group.
For information, visit www.friendsofjoewbrownpark.org or call Tangee Wall at (504) 427-2596.
Happy Valentine’s Day
Feb. 14 is a day for sending flowers, candy, cards and other signs of love and appreciation. Hope you are among the remembered, and among the people who remember to thank someone.
Thank you for contributing community news throughout the year.