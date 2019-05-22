LSU COMMUNICATORS: Area LSU graduates were awarded the Distinguished Communicator Award during the university's recent commencement exercise for meeting standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program. Area recipients included:
- Chalmette: Macie Coker, College of Engineering.
- Jefferson: Laura Simmons, College of Human Sciences and Education.
- LaPlace: Jeffrey Millet, College of Engineering.
- Metairie: Alexander Ledo, College of Engineering; and Christiane Petitbon, College of Engineering.
- New Orleans: Sarah Cohen, College of Science and College of Humanities & Social Sciences; Ellyn Culotta, College of Human Sciences & Education; Claudia Hurtado, College of Human Sciences & Education; and Grady Stewart, Manship School of Mass Communication.
ULM: Several students from the greater New Orleans area received degrees from the University of Louisiana at Monroe recently. Gov. John Bel Edwards was the commencement speaker. Area graduates were:
- Gretna: Kayla Dell Leathem, Doctor of Pharmacy.
- Kenner: Michael Joseph Day, Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Sciences.
- Marrero: Chantele Manette Armant, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Jessica Jones, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice; Caitlin I. Lingoni, Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; Lacie Hunter Pickard, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology.
- Metairie: Bethany Rebecca Alison, Doctor of Pharmacy; Alex Bourgeois, Doctor of Pharmacy; Jessica Morgan, Doctor of Pharmacy; and Dalena Thi Nguyen, Doctor of Pharmacy.
- New Orleans: Indya Ajai Bruce, Doctor of Pharmacy; Danielle Iryane Ker, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Katheryn Rose Lucas, Bachelor of Science In Health Studies: Health Care Mgt. & Mktg. (cum laude); Daveida Pittman, Master of Public Administration in Public Administration; and Mykel Ashley Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Toxicology.
- Belle Chasse: Peyton David Remy, Doctor of Pharmacy.
- Destrehan: Victoria Marie Fortes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing; and Allison Wray, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
- Luling: Jared Joseph Bosco, Doctor of Pharmacy (magna cum laude); Sarah Katherine Cheathem, Bachelor of Science in Biology; and Haley AnneHarmon, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Edgard: Kemarr Michelle AnnRoybiskie, Bachelor of Arts in English.
- LaPlace: Shauntea Regine Cooper, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene.
DOCTORAL PROGRAM: Tulane's School of Social Work is launching an online doctorate in social work program with Noodle Partners. The first online doctorate program at Tulane and the only degree program of its kind in the Gulf South, it will go live September 2019. The 56-credit program can be pursued in a 2.5-year format. Applications are now being accepted. For information, see www.socialwork.tulane.edu