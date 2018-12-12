A holiday tradition that began in 1987 is continuing as parishioners at St. Rita Cascia Catholic Church in Harahan prepare to serve a Christmas lunch to homeless youngsters at Covenant House in New Orleans.
Maria Blanchard and Ronalee Holmberg are again coordinating the event and are hoping local residents will help by both cooking and serving.
“Some of what we need includes turkeys, hams, roast beef, lasagna, macaroni and cheese, various vegetable casseroles, jambalaya or dirty rice, mashed or roasted potatoes, sweet potatoes, shrimp pasta, stuffing and fruit salad,” Blanchard said.
“We also need about 15 to 20 volunteers to help set up and serve on Christmas. ... We arrive at Covenant House at 11:30 a.m. and leave around 1 p.m.”
Covenant House New Orleans, 611 N. Rampart St., offers shelter and services for those ages 16 to 22 who are homeless. According to its website, covenanthousenola.org, case managers and counselors help develop a personalized plan for each youngster that includes goals in employment, education and health.
All the food must be prepared in advance and brought to Blanchard’s Harahan home on Christmas morning.
“But if someone wants to help but cannot come to my home Christmas morning, I can sometimes make special arrangements,” said Blanchard, who has been helping with the event since 1999.
She added that the Knights of Columbus Marquette Council has been helping with the event for the past four years, and Haydel’s Bakery contributes the desserts.
She said anyone who would like to contribute should call her or Holmberg first to see what food is needed.
“We will need enough food for about 165 kids along with staff members at Covenant House.”
To see how you can help, call Blanchard at (504) 813-1930 or Holmberg at (504) 738-3218.
And for more information about Covenant House and its services, call (504) 584-1111 or go to the website
Cooperative Clubs luncheon
The Council of Catholic School Cooperative Clubs will hold its 76th annual luncheon Dec. 13 at the Copeland Towers Suites and Conference Center, 2701 Severn Ave., Metairie.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m., and in addition to lunch, the program will include the introduction of member club presidents, as well as an awards program for club scrapbooks and the club of the year.
The cost is $45 per person.
For more information, call Michelle Burke at (504) 259-5178 or Rhea Woods (504) 494-3501.