COMMUNITY EVENTS
DRIVER CLASS: A four-hour AARP Smart Driver class will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Ochsner/Elmwood Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The class is open to anyone 50 and older, and those completing the course will receive a certificate that may qualify for discount from automobile insurer. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for others. Call (504) 828-3962 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to register.
OFFICER HONORED: Huu Nguyen, a corporal with the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, was recently named Officer of the Month by the St. John Business Association. Nguyen supervises the sheriff's inmate work crew and volunteers as a photographer at community events.
GRANT RECEIVED: STEM NOLA, a nonprofit exposing, inspiring and engaging communities about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, has been awarded a one-year, $140,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The local organization has engaged more than 25,000 low-resourced K-12 students in hands-on project-based STEM activities and works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school and work. For information, contact info@stemnola.com.
"HOUSEWIVES" HEADLINER: Cynthia Bailey, entrepreneur and star of Bravo TV's "Real Housewives of Atlanta," will be the keynote speaker for the Urban League of Louisiana's 2019 Women-In-Business Challenge. The four finalists in the competition are Charon Flowers Maple, of Designum Technologies; Sara Reardon, of NOLA Pelvic Health; Leslie Barrow, of Southern Comfort Real Estate Services; and Courtney McWilliams, of MaryMac's Doggy Retreat. The event is held during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and will at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. Register at www.wib2019.eventbrite.com.
LAT 5 CLASSES: The Orleans Parish Assessor’s Office will hold a free Q&A session at 9:30 a.m. March 27 at City Hall to help business owners understand how to manually file LAT 5 business personal property self-reporting forms and learn how to complete the form electronically at www.nolaassessor.com. Reservations recommended at (504) 897-6110 or email bcodevin@aol.com.
MONEY MATTERS: Nunez Community College, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a series of free financial strategy workshops on various days from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the AST Building Veterans' Conference Room, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Upcoming sessions include:
- "10 Ways to Simplify Your Life Using Banking Technology," Wednesday, March 27
- "Energize Yourself Financially," Monday, April 1
- "Protecting Your Small Business from Fraud," Wednesday, April 3
- "Wise Use of Credit," Monday, April 8.
For information, call (504) 278-6439.
HERB SALE: The Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit, will hold its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 8301 Olive St., New Orleans. Members will be on hand to help gardeners select plants for culinary and ornamental use. The sale will benefit projects of the New Orleans Botanical Gardens, Longue Vue Gardens, the Herb Society of America, New Orleans Unit’s educational programs and other local gardening initiatives. For information, contact Linda Franzo at lindafranzo57@gmail.com or (985) 781-4372, or email herbsno@gmail.com.
SPRING FIESTA: Two weekends of events, including tours, parades, presentations and a gala, are on tap for the 83rd Spring Fiesta in New Orleans. Tours of the French Quarter and Uptown include guided and self-guided tours of buildings and courtyards help March 30-31 and April 6-7. The Queen's Promenade and Parade kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Jackson Square and through the Vieux Carre. A "Night in Ole New Orleans" gala will be at the Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St., at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. For information and a schedule and description of tours, visit www.springfiestanola.com.
BEAN CONTEST SEMIFINALS: The Krewe of Red Beans & Dead Beans continues its “Road to the Final Fork,” a Bean Madness within March Madness at noon Saturday, March 30, in the 3200 block of Burgundy Street, New Orleans, the site of the Sweet Six-Bean elimination rounds. The final eight are chosen by all the people who attend and sample the beans. The eight advance to the “Great Plate” event on April 3. For information, visit www.redbeansnola.com.
EJHS REUNION PLANNED: The East Jefferson High School graduates of 1958, and also graduates of 1956-57, will gather for their 61st reunion at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at The Ridgeway, 2431 Metairie Road. Cost is $35 per person or $60 per couple, including buffet and beverages. Checks to EJHS Class of ’58 Reunion should be mailed to John Batson, head of the committee, 330 Betz Ave., Jefferson, LA 70121.
GARDEN PLANTING: Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30 at the Centennial Park Butterfly Garden to install plants at 101 Willow Drive, Gretna. Bring garden tools and, if possible, a butterfly plant such as daisies, pentas or salvia. All plants accepted. This event is part of a project to develop the park into an educational site about Louisiana pollinators. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored jointly with the Twilight Gardeners Association and the Master Gardeners of Greater New Orleans.
HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES: Registration is open for the Healthy Kids Running Series, which will begin with a race at 4 p.m. March 31 at West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Road, Luling. The series will continue with races April 7, 14 and 28 and May 5. The series registration fee of $35 includes all five races, a T-shirt and a finishing medal. Participants can also register for individual races for $10. Participants can pick up a race bag on March 30 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Anytime Fitness, 1955 Ormond Blvd., Suite F, Destrehan. To register, go to www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org and search for St. Charles Parish.
CHORAL CONCERT: The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, and the Benjamin Franklin High School Choir will present "Pastorale" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, St. Joseph Church, 610 Sixth St., Gretna. Dr. Louise LaBruyere directs.
LECTURE: “Evolution and Individuation” will be the topic by Jungian Analyst Del McNeely at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, First Unitarian Universalist, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans. Tickets are $10-$15, members free. For more info, visit jungneworleans.org
JPAS' YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades 3-8, one for grades 6-12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades 1-8. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit www.jpas.org.
TREE PLANTING CELEBRATION: NOLA Tree Project will celebrate 50,000 trees planted and given away in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina and begin giveaways for another 50,000 trees at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Live oaks will be planted as well as a reception with food, beverages, music and auctions. Tickets are $25 at www.nolatreeproject.org.
EGG HUNT: Longue Vue House and Gardens will hold two Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 6 at 6 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The morning hunt is 9:30 a.m. and the afternoon is 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15. Bring a basket. Preregistration is required with an e-receipt. Rain date is Saturday, April 13. For information, visit www.longuevue.org.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville, open to all ages and the public. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintsprint.
EGG HUNT: The St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation department will host an egg hunt and hat contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. A $2 donation for Special Olympics is required. Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available for $5. Schedule for events includes:
- 11 a.m., registration will begin in the main lobby
- 11:30 a.m., hat contest
- 11:45 a.m., (ages 1-2) Field 1
- Noon, (ages 5-7) Field 2
- 12:30 p.m., (ages 3-4) Field 1
- 12:45 a.m., (ages 8-10) Field 2
For more information call (985) 783-5090. or visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov.
DRIVER CLASS: An AARP Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at East Jefferson General Hospital 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The class is open to anyone 50 and older, and those completing the course will receive a certificate that may qualify for discount from automobile insurer. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for others. To register, call Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Sings and Strings Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Garyville Timbermill Museum, along Museum and Front streets. More than 100 musicians will participate. Also planned are a cooking contest, arts and crafts and a 5K run. Admission is $5. For information or to participate, contact organizer Peyton Falgout at (985) 233-0168.
HOLY CROSS AWARD: The University of Holy Cross will award its highest honors, the Spes Unica Awards, in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave., Metairie. Recipients are Marilyn and Peter Quirk and The Alden and Margaret Laborde Foundation. Awarded since 1988, the Spes Unica award is the highest honor awarded by UHC. Tickets are $125. Call (504) 398-0026 or plopez@uhno.edu.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
'NUNSENSE': The River Region Drama Guild will stage the comedy musical "Nunsense," about the Little Sisters of Hoboken who are staging a show to raise funds to bury several deceased sisters. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the River Region Performing Arts & Cultural Center, 15146 River Road, Norco. Tickets are $20-$25 at brownpapertickets.com.
EGG HUNT: The New Orleans Museum of Art will hold an Easter egg hunt and family festival at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park, New Orleans. There will be hunts, a petting zoo, face painting, spacewalks, crafts and more. Tickets are $10-$18. For information and tickets, visit www.noma.org.
HIBISCUS SHOW: The New Orleans Hibiscus Society will hold a show and sale Saturday, April 14, at Grace King High School, 4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, with entry to the parking on Division Street. Judging for the plants will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the show open at 1 p.m. to the public. The "Cajun Hibiscus," hybridized by the Rev. Robert Gerlich, SJ, will be sold and he will be available for questions. For information, visit www.loyno.edu/~gerlich/NOHS/Annual_Show.html.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish is conducting an essay scholarship contest for Jefferson Parish college-bound seniors with a deadline of April 19 for an 800-1,000-word paper on immigration. "To Build or Not to Build" will address how immigration policies have changed in the United States in the last century and the biggest factors leading to these changes. Essays should be double spaced and submitted to the chairperson electronically in a Word document. Title page must accompany each entry and contain the name of the student, home address, email address, telephone number and the name of the school which he/she attends. Email to Dr. Judith G. Miranti at jgmiranti2@cox.net.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. The assistance program runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
CRAVING CRAWFISH?: The University of Holy Cross will hold its annual crawfish boil at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 4123 Woodlawn Drive, New Orleans. The all-you-can-eat crawfish bowl (including soft drinks and sides) is open to the public with tickets $10 online or $15 at the door. Also featured will be a crawfish eating contest between UHC students and prospective students with the winner receiving a free semester in the university’s new residence hall. Tickets can be purchased at CrawfishBoilUHC.eventbrite.com.
REUNION PLANNED: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
CLASS REUNION: The alumni of West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of '69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
Meetings
SPEAKERS: The Kiwanis Club of Algiers will host state Rep. Gary Carter at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
JAM SESSION: The New Orleans Jazz Club will have its monthly jam session from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Immediately following will be the general membership meeting for election of board and officers for the 2019-21 term at Mo’s Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For information, call (504) 780-2961.
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis will be the guest speaker when the Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.
Benefits
THOMAS ROAST: Delgado Community College Foundation will host the 2019 Roast of the Town fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Harrah’s New Orleans Theater, 8 Canal St. The event will roast Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health System. A reception and silent auction begins at 7 p.m., followed by dinner, the roast and a live auction. Tickets $250. Visit www.dcc.edu.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: University of Holy Cross' food science programs will benefit from an inaugural golf tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Lakewood Golf Club, 4801 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, New Orleans. Four-player team registration is $5090, with single registration for $150. For information, email foodscience@uhcno.edu or call (504) 398-2336.
CAMP TIGER: LSU Health New Orleans Camp Tiger Benefit Auction for the free, weeklong summer day camp for children with special needs is 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, Club XLIV- Champions Square at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Tickets are $65 with food and music, including the Rockenbraughs, whose members include Dr. Dan Nuss, professor and chairman of ENT-Head and Neck Surgery and the 610 Stompers. For information about Camp Tiger and the fundraiser, visit www.lsuhsc.edu/orgs/camptiger.
JEFFERSON BEAUTIFICATION: "An Evening in Monte Carlo" will be the theme for Parkway Promenade XXVIII, the gala benefit for Jefferson Beautification at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Chateau Estates Golf and Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $80. For information or tickets, visit www.jeffersonbeautification.org.
HOWLING SUCCESS: Celebrate Peace, Love & Good Juju at the Howling Success patron party and gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at The New Orleans Advocate, 840 St. Charles Ave., to support the Louisiana SPCA. With food, music and Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi, there's also live and silent auctions. Tickets are $125-$250. For information or tickets, visit www.la-spca.org/howlingsuccess.
BRIDGE HOUSE/GRACE HOUSE: The Cochon Cotillion benefiting Bridge House/Grace House and its long-term residential, gender-specific addiction treatment will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. King Iggie Perrin and Queen Angelle Verges will reign over the irreverent event, where swine-inspired costumes and floats spoof a traditional Mardi Gras ball. Tickets for the Cochon Cotillion begin at $100 at www.bridgehouse.org/events/cochon-cotillion.