Is the family pet so cool that it should be shared with the world? Looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity that Fido can enjoy, too? The Southshore Chapter of Love on a Leash, the foundation for pet-provided therapy, is holding a humans-only orientation at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Old Metairie Library, 2350 Metairie Road, Metairie. Come out and see if pet therapy is right for you.
Therapy pets bring joy, comfort and emotional support to people by visiting nursing homes, hospice care facilities, psychiatric hospitals, cancer wards, assisted living centers and more to share the joy of pet companionship with those without a pet of their own.
Love on a Leash therapy pets are all privately owned and visit facilities with their owners. Although the pets are primarily dogs and cats, rabbits can also be evaluated and become therapy pets.
In order to be considered, therapy dogs can be any breed, size, shape, color or sex, but they must be at least 1 year old. Therapy pets must be good-natured, happy to be around people and to meet new people and other pets. They must be even-tempered and nonaggressive, leash trained and able to respond to simple commands such as sit, stay, down — this portion applies to dogs only.
Any dog has the potential to be a therapy pet, Southshore chapter leader Donna Gibson said. “Therapy pets are 'born,' not made. It’s that dog’s temperament and like teaching music, I can teach anybody to hit the notes; I cannot give them the God-given ear of a true musician.”
The orientation will provide information on membership, evaluations and general requirements for pet therapy work. There is a $10 fee to attend (check or cash).
“Dogs are really, really good at therapy work, bringing comfort, cheer and happiness to folks or assisting kids with reading efforts for instance. That’s because they live in the 'now' with every single day viewed as a new adventure,” Gibson said.
Love on a Leash provides a framework for therapy teams to obtain the necessary training and certification. There are two Love on a Leash chapters in our area: the Southshore Chapter and the St. Tammany Chapter. To RSVP for this Saturday’s orientation, email LOALSouthShore@hotmail.com. RSVPs are encouraged, but not required.
For more information on the St. Tammany Chapter, email loveonaleashsttammany@gmail.com. For more information on Love on a Leash, visit www.loveonaleash.org.
Events
SATURDAY: Orientation for those interested in volunteering with the Louisiana SPCA will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.