The 2018 artist of the year for the Metairie Art Guild is Donna Colwart Richard, a member of the guild since 2017. Oil paints are Richard's favorite medium. She paints all things Louisiana, from alligators to zydeco. She also enjoys painting pet portraits and donates 20 percent of those commissions to Spaymart, a nonprofit animal welfare organization. For information on the Metairie Art Guild, visit metairieartguild.com.