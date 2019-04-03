The Westbank Quarterback Club honored more than three dozen West Bank high school athletes in the sports of basketball, bowling, cross country, football, indoor track, soccer and wrestling during its quarterly banquet Feb. 20 at the Four Columns in Harvey.
Don Wattigny presented Outstanding Male Athlete awards to:
- Wrestlers Raheem Bonnet and Ashton Surrency, of Archbishop Shaw High School
- Wrestlers Francisco Castro, Sherod Manuel and Nicholas McClendon, of Belle Chasse High School
- Football players Jahii Howard, Leonard Kelly and Austin Kent, of Edna Karr High School
- Basketball players Warren Jones and Tony White, of West Jefferson High School.
John Dalton Jr. presented Outstanding Female Athlete awards to:
- Basketball players Caylia Ellsworth, Gina Escude and Shirley Legaspi, of Academy of Our Lady
- Bowlers Linzie Bladsacker and Danielle Poussard, of the Academy of Our Lady
- Basketball players Talya Herron, Ta'Nai Junior and Mya Phillip,s of Helen Cox High School
- Soccer players Hillary Aguirre, Adeline Din and Brejion Poche of Helen Cox High School
- Indoor track, Kaitlyn Becnel and Ronye Wright, of John Ehret High School
- Basketball player Myjanae Berry of L.W. Higgins High School
- Soccer player Kali Nguyen of L.W. Higgins High School
- Soccer player Saige Christen, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy
- Soccer players Bailey Dufrene and Emily Weil, Thomas Jefferson High School
- Basketball player Mi'Shell Gasper, of West Jefferson High School.
LHSSA State Championship Awards were presented to:
- Glenn Price, of Archbishop Shaw High School, 106-pound wrestling championship
- Louden Boudreaux, of Belle Chasse High School, 4-A state cross country champion
- Belle Chasse High School, represented by coach Francisco Castro, state 4-A cross country championship
- Edna Karr High School, represented by coach Mike Thompson, state 4-A football championship.
The guest speaker at the quarterly banquet, which drew more than 145 athletes, coaches, parents and guests, was Mike Detillier, an NFL draft reporter and college and pro football analyst.