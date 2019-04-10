Members of the junior class at the Academy of the Sacred Heart received their class rings during the traditional Junior/Senior Ring Mass in the school’s chapel. After being blessed by the Rev. Edward Vacek, a ring was presented to each of the 38 juniors by her senior “ring sister,” as well as headmistress Sister Melanie Guste, Upper School division head Julie Boyd and Upper School dean of students Carol Ann Dufrene. The class rings symbolize the Class of 2020’s connection both to Sacred Heart and to one another.