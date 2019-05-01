We are entering the season when lots of kittens are born, and to make room for the new arrivals, area shelters and rescues are making pushes to find forever homes for the teenage and adult cats they already have.
Cats make great pets. They tend to be more aloof and harder to read than dogs, and so their independent nature is often mistaken for coldness and disinterest in having a relationship with humans.
However, with patience, felines can become very bonded to people and they can be extremely affectionate. Like dogs, cats have very distinct temperaments and personalities.
Some cats will want to be in your lap and will purr to let you know they crave attention, while others are happy just to be in the same room as their people, no cuddling required. Sometimes they just need a little more time to feel out a new situation and make sure you’re a keeper!
If adding a cat is part of the family plans, consider these bonding tips to build a love connection:
1. Kittens learn key social skills between 2 to 9 weeks of age, so the early weeks are the perfect time to bond and to introduce them to other family members, including cats and dogs.
2. If adopting an adult cat, let him explore the home at his own pace. It is often a good idea to restrict him to one room until he is comfortable. Some cats may walk in a home and feel at ease from day one, while others may be nervous, even terrified, and hide for a few days or even weeks. The time period for settling in is different for each pet. Felines need space and time to feel comfortable and acclimate to a new environment.
3. Do not expect a cat to bond equally with every person in the home. Some cats pick their person and get more attached to one family member over the others.
4. Bond over food. Instead of leaving the food out all the time for the cat to free feed, make meal time a time to bond and gain trust. By being the food source for the cat, he will learn that his human is the one providing something he wants.
Feline Facts:
1. All kittens are born with blue eyes, and their eyelids stay closed until they are 10 to 14 days old. They usually get their true eye color by eight weeks.
2. Meowing is not their main method of communication. Rather, purring, hissing and shrieking are how cats get their points across. Cats also communicate through body language and mark things with their scent. Marking happens by rubbing up against something with their tail or face, or by spraying.
3. Felines in their prime can jump about 5 feet off the ground. As they get older and arthritis sets in, 75 percent of cats won't jump at all. Medicine, supplements and losing weight can help ease arthritis pain for a cat.
4. Cats live about 14 to 16 years, some even longer, so be ready for a long-term commitment.
Events
SATURDAY: From 10 a.m. to noon, meet adoptable animals in a Foster Social at the Louisiana SPCA adoption center at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. Current fosters and animals in their care will be there along with the SPCA placement team to answer questions about the animals or about fostering. To learn more about fostering, visit www.la-spca.org/foster
SATURDAY: Meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco, 1629 Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be on hand to help you select the perfect rescue pet. A bake sale will benefit the SPCA Special Needs Fund. For more information about adoption, visit www.la-spca.org/adopt.
SATURDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans will be at Petco, 3520 Veterans Blvd. in Metairie, from noon to 4 p.m. with adoptable dogs and information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For more info: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org
SUNDAY: Youth Service Days at the Louisiana SPCA offer kids the opportunity to learn about the SPCA, tour the facilities and work on an age-appropriate project to help the animals. The program is intended for children ages 7 to 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $25 for the day, and includes lunch and a Louisiana SPCA Animal Advocates T-shirt. To register, visit www.la-spca.org/youthserviceday.