COMMUNITY EVENTS
PARKS AND REC WEBSITE: St. Charles Parish has launched a new site for the Department of Parks and Recreation at www.lscpparksandrec.com. The site will make it easier for residents to access when registering for programs, activities and facility rentals.
BMX GOLD CUP: Gretna BMX Raceway, 800 Gretna Blvd., will host the Gold Cup Final of the Mardi Gras Extreme competitive cycling event Sept. 7-9. Admission is free for spectators. The raceway is a volunteer-run facility to provide opportunities for competitive cycling. For more information, see www.usabmx.com/tracks/1740.
CATHOLICS IN NEW ORLEANS: Bishop Fernand Cheri will lead a panel discussion on the black Catholic experience in New Orleans, "All Along This Pilgrim Journey," at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in Schulte Hall at Notre Dame Seminary, 2901 S. Carrollton Ave. The archdiocese's Tricentennial Lecture Series will continue with a multicultural panel presentation on Oct. 3. For information, visit nolacatholic.org/tricentennial-celebrations.
BACK TO SCHOOL FAIRS: St. Charles Parish Library will host two fairs to show students, parents and educators how the library can help them. The first will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 8, at West Regional Library, 105 Lakewood Drive, Luling. The second will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at East Regional Library, 160 W. Campus Drive, Destrehan. For information, call (985) 764-2366 or write to amy.duke@myscpl.org.
SMART DRIVER CLASS: The AARP will hold a Smart Driver Class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The course is open to all. Participants receive a certificate that may quality them for auto insurance discounts. Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Call for Dr. Carl Drichta for registration and information at (504) 302-1712.
ARTILLERY DEMONSTRATIONS: Join the Baratarian cannon crew for free demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, as part of the National Park Service's 1815 Alive. The site is the Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. (504) 281-0510 or www.nps.gov/jela.
"LAWYERS FIGHTING FOR ENVIRONMENT": The Tulane Law Clinic will host speakers Lisa Jordan and Corinne Van Dalen to discuss court victories, current cases and challenges at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Dominion Auditorium, Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. (504) 307-0187.
FALL BIRD MIGRATION: "What Flies North Must Fly South" will be a two-night program on migration by Wendy Rihner, education chair of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Subjects covered include:
- common migrants in September include blue grosbeak, indigo bunting and paint bunting, seeking native grass and weed seeds at the edges of agricultural fields.
- yellow warblers, common in the fall, head directly to the Gulf Coast and then turn west to the coastal bend of Texas.
- many shorebirds pass through in September and October, including sandpipers, plovers, dowitchers, dunlin and Wilson’s snipe.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143.
SNAP ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank sponsor information and assistance sessions Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner, for those eligible for Louisiana food stamp applications. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (504) 469-2570. For information on Second Harvest, call (855) 392-9338; for SNAP, call the Department of Children and Family services (888) 524-3578 then 1, 3, 1, 2, 6.
PARK(ING) DAY: Proposals are being accepted through Sept. 14 from people who would like to participate in PARK(ing) Day, a project of the Downtown Development District of New Orleans. On PARK(ing) Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, citizens, artists and activists will collaborate to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into temporary public places. Each park developer will be responsible for funding its project, which must be within the boundaries of the Downtown Development District: Iberville Street, Convention Center Boulevard, South Claiborne Avenue and Calliope Street. For information, email parkingdaynola@gmail.com.
CHILDREN'S LITERATURE: Jonathan Schumacher, AKA “Mr. Schu,” nationally known for his expertise in children’s literature and for igniting a passion to read, will speak from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Schumacher is a part-time lecturer at Rutgers University and is the Ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic Book Fairs. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or online at www.jplibrary.net.
POT LUCK: The Wego Cookers, a local Louisiana Dutch Oven Society, with meet at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Bayou Segentte State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, with cooking instructions and sampling. Admission is free, but park admission rates apply. For information, call (504) 756-7853.
NOLA BLUEDOO: Tulane Cancer Center's fifth annual walk/run to raise funds for prostate cancer research will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Uptown campus, 6823 St. Charles Ave. Blue attire is encouraged. The post-race party will include food, live entertainment and more. Advance registration is $30, a party pass is $25. For information, visit www.nolabluedoorun.org or contact Melanie Cross at (504) 988-6592 or mcross@tulane.edu.
LEGAL ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, the PRO BONO Project and Ferriol Perez, LLC will sponsor legal consultations in civil matters only for those who meet income guidelines from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at 4312 Florida Ave, Kenner. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
"THE NUTCRACKER" AUDITIONS: Community cast auditions for the Jefferson Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker" will be Sept. 15-16. The Saturday auditions, for male and female dancers ages 9 through adult, will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Ballet School, 3621 Florida Ave., Kenner. The Sunday auditions, for ages 4 and up and those who could not audition on Saturday, will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gretna Cultural Arts Center at the corner of Huey P. Long Avenue and 4th Street. There is a $10 audition fee. For details, email the Jefferson Ballet School at kimmballet@yahoo.com.
CHAPELLE CRAFT FAIR: The 20th anniversary Archbishop Chapelle High School craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metaire. The free fair, sponsored by the parents club, features more than 200 vendors. For information, see archbishopchapelle.org.
LOUISIANA LITERATI: Local authors Bryan Camp, Patty Friedmann and Kent Wascom discuss their latest books Thursday, Sept. 27, at the East Bank Regional Library at 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The gathering is co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or online at www.jplibrary.net.
KENNEDY CLASS OF ’73 REUNION: Members of the graduating class of John F. Kennedy High School, which was closed after Hurricane Katrina, will gather for a weekend of activities Oct. 5-7 at various locations in New Orleans. For more information, including costs, call (504) 282-8233.
Entertainment
AN EVENING OF JAZZ AND GOSPEL: Frank Minyard and the Jazz Roots Band will present a jazz and gospel concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 Conti St., New Orleans. Other artists include Rickie Monie, Bridgette Bazile, Jesse McBride, Ronnie Kole, Hezekiah Brinson, Kelly DeBerry and Kevin U. Stephens Sr.
HARP CONCERT: Kimberly Snaufer DeRosa will perform with 20 professional and student members of the New Orleans Chapter of the American Harp Society at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The free concert has become known as the "annual harp extravaganza."
Meetings
KIWANIS CLUB OF ALGIERS: Mark Rosenbaum of Rosetree Blown Glass will be the speaker Thursday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. when the Kiwanians meet at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, Algiers. Guests are welcome. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
NARFE MEETING: The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association's Vernon N. Landry Chapter 1389 will hold their luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Palms Too Restaurant, 8001 St. Bernard Highway, Arabi. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
Honors
HANNA SOLOMON LUNCHEON: The National Council of Jewish Women will present the Solomon Award to Susan Hess at a luncheon at noon Monday, Oct. 15, at the New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St. $65. ncjwneworleans.org.
Benefits
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY: The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge will be among the beneficiaries of the American Cancer Society's Belles and Beaus Ball, which will be from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. General admission is $150, with tickets available until Sept. 27 at 501auctions.com. For information, visit www.bellesandbeausball.com or call Jeanel Farrell at (504) 219-2282. The Belles and Beaus to be honored for their contributions to the fight against cancer are:
- Dr. Rabia Cattie, a hematologist oncologist with East Jefferson General Hospital
- Dr. Rupa Jolly, a dentist and community activist
- Lisa Picone Love, sales manager for St. Charles Avenue Magazine
- McKenzie Lovelace, founder and CEO of FSC Interactive
- Monica Mullooly, founder and director of the Ross Mullooly Project
- Jessica Schulman, community activist and owner of Pearl's Place Bridal Boutique
- Dr. Tammuella Singleton, a Tulane pediatrict hematologist oncologist
- Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, an ochsner obstetrician-gynecologist
- Allison Tiller, owner of Alliant Advisers LLC
- Delia Young, a nurse navigator with University Medical Center surgical oncology
- Glen Boyd, public information officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
- Dr. John Gordon, a general surgeon at East Jefferson General Hospital
- Michael Hecht, resident and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Dr. Brian Moore, a surgical oncologist and director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute
- Dr. Jody Morris, Ochsner Health System gynecology chair
- Jim Nelson, a senior vice president with Hancock Whitney Bank
- Jim Perrier, owner of Perrier Party Rentals
- Dr. Danny Raines, LSU Healthcare Network gastroenterology chief
- John Regan of Global Hunter Securities
- Dr. Ravi Tandon, reconstruction surgeon with Tandon Plastic Surgery and Touro.
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.
PIGS, PEARLS, PINTS AND PINOT: Billed as "a Hoggystyle pop-up," the Saturday, Sept. 8, event benefits Chef Carl Schaubhut in his cancer battle. Slated for 6 p.m. at Dos Jefes, 5535 Tchoupitoulas St., the event features pork, oysters, local brews and music. Tickets are $40; 21 and older only. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
"SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER": David Batiste and the Gladiators, with special guest Batiste Fathers and Sons, will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, in a concert to raise funds for special needs children. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle for a trip to Capetown, South Africa. Tickets range from $35 and up. For more information, visit www.etix.com.
SOFAB EARLY BIRD SOIREE TICKETS: Discounted tickets are on sale through Sept. 14 for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum's 10th anniversary Soiree and Street Party on Friday, Oct. 19, at 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with Champagne and light bites, followed by the street celebration with food, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets start at $50. For information and tickets, see natfab.org/soiree-tickets.
RED, WHITE AND ROUX: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish plans a fundraiser for scholarship and community service projects at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Cost is $60 and includes dinner, dancing, prizes and an auction. For information, contact Jane Schwary at (504) 710-5504 or jschwaryaj@yahoo.com.
MINI ART BOX AUCTION: Community Visions Unlimited and the Eiffel Society will hold a street gallery event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with a chance to meet utility art box artists. More than 183 boxes around the metro area have been painted. Mini versions of the boxes will be auctioned. Tickets are $10. Visit cvunola.org.