COMMUNITY EVENTS
HANDY AT SEA: Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Karen Handy, of New Orleans is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, on its fifth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
PARKS AND REC WEBSITE: St. Charles Parish has launched a new site for the Department of Parks and Recreation at www.scpparksandrec.com. The site will make it easier for residents to access when registering for programs, activities and facility rentals.
FALL BIRD MIGRATION: "What Flies North Must Fly South" will be a two-night program on migration by Wendy Rihner, education chair of the local chapter of the Audubon Society, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Subjects covered include:
- common migrants in September include blue grosbeak, indigo bunting and paint bunting, seeking native grass and weed seeds at the edges of agricultural fields.
- yellow warblers, common in the fall, head directly to the Gulf Coast and then turn west to the coastal bend of Texas.
- many shorebirds pass through in September and October, including sandpipers, plovers, dowitchers, dunlin and Wilson’s snipe.
For more information, call (504) 889-8143.
FLASHMOB WORKSHOPS UNDERWAY: Flashmob New Orleans is rehearsing for the annual "Thriller" flashmob experience through Oct. 28 on Saturdays at 3 p.m. at 717 Adams St., New Orleans. The program, open to the public, is $80 for all sessions or $10 per class. The group will offer several public performances through the city before Halloween. Register at kyntbryan@hotmail.com or call (504) 453-6991.
SNAP ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank sponsor information and assistance sessions Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner, for those eligible for Louisiana food stamp applications. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (504) 469-2570. For information on Second Harvest, call (855) 392-9338; for SNAP, call the Department of Children and Family services (888) 524-3578 then 1, 3, 1, 2, 6.
PARK(ING) DAY: Proposals are being accepted through Sept. 14 from people who would like to participate in PARK(ing) Day, a project of the Downtown Development District of New Orleans. On PARK(ing) Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, citizens, artists and activists will collaborate to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into temporary public places. Each park developer will be responsible for funding its project, which must be within the boundaries of the Downtown Development District: Iberville Street, Convention Center Boulevard, South Claiborne Avenue and Calliope Street. For information, email parkingdaynola@gmail.com.
CHILDREN'S LITERATURE: Jonathan Schumacher, AKA “Mr. Schu,” nationally known for his expertise in children’s literature and for igniting a passion to read, will speak from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Schumacher is a part-time lecturer at Rutgers University and is the Ambassador of School Libraries for Scholastic Book Fairs. For more information, call (504) 889-8143 or online at www.jplibrary.net.
POT LUCK: The Wego Cookers, a local Louisiana Dutch Oven Society, with meet at 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at Bayou Segentte State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, with cooking instructions and sampling. Admission is free, but park admission rates apply. For information, call (504) 756-7853.
BACK 2 SCHOOL EXTRAVAGANZA: Free school supplies, haircuts and styles, manicures, face painting, health screening and crafts are part of the Dinerral Shavers Education Fund's extravaganza slated Saturday, Sept. 15 at Ashé Cultural Arts Center, 1712 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans, from noon to 4 p.m. A performance by Mardi Gras Indians is also planned. For more information, see www.dsefnola.org.
GIRL SCOUTS DAY OF PLAY: St. Charles Parish girls and families are invited to learn about Girl Scouts at a day of play Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Charles United Methodist Church, 1905 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan. Girls ages Kindergarten through grade 12 are encouraged to attend the information meeting and register. Annual members is $25 for girls and adults. For information on the day, contact Sarah Hebert at shebert@gsle.org or (985) 381-2688. For more information on the scouts, see www.gsle.org.
NOLA BLUEDOO: Tulane Cancer Center's fifth annual walk/run to raise funds for prostate cancer research will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Uptown campus, 6823 St. Charles Ave. Blue attire is encouraged. The post-race party will include food, live entertainment and more. Advance registration is $30, a party pass is $25. For information, visit www.nolabluedoorun.org or contact Melanie Cross at (504) 988-6592 or mcross@tulane.edu.
LEGAL ASSISTANCE: The City of Kenner Hispanic Resource Center, the PRO BONO Project and Ferriol Perez, LLC will sponsor legal consultations in civil matters only for those who meet income guidelines from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, at 4312 Florida Ave, Kenner. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
"LOST CAUSE" LECTURE: "The Myth of The Cult of the Lost Cause" will be the theme of the next Algiers Historical Society meeting Saturday, Sept 15, at 10 a.m. at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, New Orleans. Dr. Richard A Marksbury, professor emeritus at Tulane University, will present on the grassroots social movement that began in the south following the Civil War. For information, see algiershistoricalsociety.org.
DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK EVENT: The Sierra Club New Orleans is hosting a gathering of electric vehicles at Delgado Community College Saturday, Sept. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at 4708 Orleans Ave., New Orleans. For information and to register, visit driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1228.
"THE NUTCRACKER" AUDITIONS: Community cast auditions for the Jefferson Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker" will be Sept. 15-16. The Saturday auditions, for male and female dancers ages 9 through adult, will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Ballet School, 3621 Florida Ave., Kenner. The Sunday auditions, for ages 4 and up and those who could not audition on Saturday, will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Gretna Cultural Arts Center at the corner of Huey P. Long Avenue and 4th Street. There is a $10 audition fee. For details, email the Jefferson Ballet School at kimmballet@yahoo.com.
HISTORY LECTURE: As part of the Nunez History Lecture Series, Ron Chapman will discuss "Framing the Constitution — The Great Debate" Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., Constitution Day. The lecture will be in the Nunez Auditorium, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Jamie and Bobby Turner entertain at 6:30 p.m.
THE OTHER SIDE OF BLACK HOLES: "Black Holes — The Other Side of Infinity" is a presentation of the facts and theory surrounding the astronomical phenomenon of black holes at the Maumus Center Planetarium, 701 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. Using the latest in computer-generated imagery, the planetarium show includes theories regarding their origin along with speculation about what lies within and beyond them. For ages 8 and up. Tickets are $5 children, $10 adults, Call (504) 301-0239.
DIVERSITY IN SCOUTING GALA: The Southeast Louisiana Council of the Boy Scouts of American will host the Diversity in Scouting Gala Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. Honorees include Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson, Demetric Maria Mercadel, Councilwoman Xuan "Cyndi" Nguyen and Ileana Suquet. Tickets start at $250. For information, contact Torrey Hayden at (504) 889-0388 or (504) 458-3361 or torrey.hayden@scouting.org.
COLLEGE NIGHT: Representatives from local colleges and universities will be on hand Thursday, Sept. 20 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Following a Q&A sessions, admissions representatives will be available. Included will be:
- University of New Orleans
- Louisiana State University at Baton Rouge
- Loyla University
- Northwester State University at Natchitoches
- University of Holy Cross
- Nicholls State University at Thibodaux
- Southeastern Louisiana University at Hammond
- Xavier University
- Delagado Community College
- Denison University, Granville, Ohio
- Birmingham Southern, Birmingham, Ala.
For more information, see jplibrary.net or call (504) 889-8143.
CHAMPIONS FORE HEALTH GOLF TOURNAMENT: Four player scramble with a shotgun start will be the format for the third annual Daughters of Charity Services of New Orleans Champions Fore Health Golf Tournament Friday, Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. at the Bayou Oaks City Park South Course, 1040 Filmore Ave., New Orleans. Breakfast begins at 6:45 a.m. with a variety of festivities slated and prizes for contests. Register at dcsno.org/champions or (504) 212-9544.
COSTUME SALE: Delta Festival Ballet is the beneficiary of a costume sale in time for Halloween garb gathering to be held Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Giacobbe Academy of Dance, 6925 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Prices range from $5-$25. For more information, call (504) 889-0940.
CHAPELLE CRAFT FAIR: The 20th anniversary Archbishop Chapelle High School craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metaire. The free fair, sponsored by the parents club, features more than 200 vendors. For information, see archbishopchapelle.org.
BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S BRUNCH: The Louisiana Federation of Business and Professional Women will gather for brunch Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at Zea's, Esplanade Mall, 1325 W. Esplanade Ave., Kennr. State Rep. Julie Stokes will be the speaker. Tickets are $25. see lafbpw.wildapricot.org or call (504) 456-1616 or (504) 701-3270.
CUBAN AUTHOR SLATES SEVERAL EVENTS: Renown Cuban-American author and filmmaker Iván Acosta will be featured at a number of events during National Hispanic American Heritage Month. He will speak to students at St. Mary's Dominican High School Sept. 25 at 11:30 a.m. and meet with student groups following. Later that day, there will be a screening of his film "El Súper" at Jones Hall, Tulane University, 6823 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. On Thursday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., he will present his book "With a Cuban Song in the Heart" at Freeman Auditorium, Tulane University. For information, see cub.tulane.edu.
FALL PLANT SALE: The New Orleans unit of the Herb Society of America will hold an autumn sale Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Members will assist gardeners with selection for culinary and ornamental herbs, plus tips on growing, harvest and preserving. Sales benefit a variety of projects by the unit throughout the city. For information, email lindafranzo57@gmail.com or (985) 781-4372.
WARREN EASTON CLASS OF '73 REUNION: Members of the graduating class of Warren Easton High School will gather for a 45-year reunion at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Celebrations Reception Hall, 2700 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, New Orleans. Tickets are $50, with classmates from '71-'75 invited. For information, contact Gwen Bailey Johnson, gbjcpa73@aol.com.
WARREN EASTON CLASS OF '78 REUNION: Members of the graduating class of Warren Easton High School will gather for a 40-year reunion events Oct. 12-14. For information, contact Gisele Davis at (504) 317-0281 or Gloria Jagneau at (504) 301-3281.
WALK FOR EDUCATION: The United Negro College Fund sponsors the annual 5K walk/run Saturday, Oct. 13, at Audubon Park Riverview, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., with the fundraising walk at 8:30 a.m. Form information, see uncf.org/NewOrleansWalk or call (504) 581-3794.
Entertainment
Meetings
NAACP NOLA BRANCH: The NAACP membership meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at George Washing Carver High School, 3050 Higgins Blvd, New Orleans.
Honors
ADL HONORS THOMAS, GLEASON: The Anti-Defamation League has selected Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas and Team Gleason founder and former Saints player Steve Gleason as the A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award Winners. The duo were chosen for their community involvement and commitment. The awards will be presented at a dinner in Dec. 5 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. For tickets and information, see adl.org/botnicktorch or new-orleans@adl.org. or call (504) 780-5602.
JEFFERSON ART GUILD NAMES SHOW WINNERS: Winners were named in a recent juried show at Lakeside Shopping Center in two categories. Taking honors were:
Not Under Glass
- First — Pat Caraccioli
- Second — Connie Brechtel
- Third — Jan Wilken
- Honorable Mention — Glen Higgins and Tony Vivirito.
Under Glass
- First — Carolyn Clausing
- Second — Rhonda Craven
- Third — Claire Olivier
- Honorable mention — Tommy Effler, Marta Ittenback.
ART HONORS AWARDED: Honors were bestowed at the recent St. Charles Art Guild 50th Anniversary Showcase at Crescent City Brewhouse. More than 54 works ranged from oils through mixed media with wood, wire and acrylics, with inspirations including Louisiana and international themes. Best in Show honors were presented for “Half-Shell” oil by Kerry Allen. Other winners included:
Not Under Glass
- First — “Catch Limit” oil by Allen
- Second — “Critters, 3018 A.D.” mixed-media by Madeleine Neske
- Third — “Flambeau Carriers” oil by Dani Shackelford
- Honorable mention — “Naked Ladies Come Out” acrylic by Neske.
Under Glass
- First — “Simple Pleasures” watercolor by Ann Clement
- Second — Alice Glore for watercolor “Visiting a Sunflower” watercolor by Alice Glore
- Third — Joan Longo for watercolor “Spring in the Park” watercolor by Joan Longo
- Honorable mention — “Peaceful Evening” watercolor by Glore
Best in Photography
- “NOLA 300 Tall Ships” by Shirley Colomb
Best Newbie Award
- “Say Cheese” oil by Shackleford
People’s Choice Award
- “Young Child, Kasempa, Africa” oil by Allen.
HANNA SOLOMON LUNCHEON: The National Council of Jewish Women will present the Solomon Award to Susan Hess at a luncheon at noon Monday, Oct. 15, at the New Orleans Marriott, 555 Canal St. $65. ncjwneworleans.org.
ARTISTS OF THE MONTH: Members of the West Bank Art Guild recently met and viewed a demonstration by Brenda Fortmayer on the use of various paint brush types. They also selected three artists for monthly honors:
- First — Mariloy Gallé
- Second — Jeannie Hotard
- Third — Peggy Delery Pospisil.
Benefits
SOFAB EARLY BIRD SOIREE TICKETS: Discounted tickets are on sale through Sept. 14 for the Southern Food and Beverage Museum's 10th anniversary Soiree and Street Party on Friday, Oct. 19, at 1504 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with Champagne and light bites, followed by the street celebration with food, cocktails, live music, a silent auction and more. Tickets start at $50. For information and tickets, see natfab.org/soiree-tickets.
RED, WHITE AND ROUX: The Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish plans a fundraiser for scholarship and community service projects at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Chateau Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. Cost is $60 and includes dinner, dancing, prizes and an auction. For information, contact Jane Schwary at (504) 710-5504 or jschwaryaj@yahoo.com.
MINI ART BOX AUCTION: Community Visions Unlimited and the Eiffel Society will hold a street gallery event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with a chance to meet utility art box artists. More than 183 boxes around the metro area have been painted. Mini versions of the boxes will be auctioned. Tickets are $10. Visit cvunola.org.
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY: The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge will be among the beneficiaries of the American Cancer Society's Belles and Beaus Ball, which will be from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. General admission is $150, with tickets available until Sept. 27 at 501auctions.com. For information, visit www.bellesandbeausball.com or call Jeanel Farrell at (504) 219-2282. The Belles and Beaus to be honored for their contributions to the fight against cancer are:
- Dr. Rabia Cattie, a hematologist oncologist with East Jefferson General Hospital
- Dr. Rupa Jolly, a dentist and community activist
- Lisa Picone Love, sales manager for St. Charles Avenue Magazine
- McKenzie Lovelace, founder and CEO of FSC Interactive
- Monica Mullooly, founder and director of the Ross Mullooly Project
- Jessica Schulman, community activist and owner of Pearl's Place Bridal Boutique
- Dr. Tammuella Singleton, a Tulane pediatrict hematologist oncologist
- Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, an ochsner obstetrician-gynecologist
- Allison Tiller, owner of Alliant Advisers LLC
- Delia Young, a nurse navigator with University Medical Center surgical oncology
- Glen Boyd, public information officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
- Dr. John Gordon, a general surgeon at East Jefferson General Hospital
- Michael Hecht, resident and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Dr. Brian Moore, a surgical oncologist and director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute
- Dr. Jody Morris, Ochsner Health System gynecology chair
- Jim Nelson, a senior vice president with Hancock Whitney Bank
- Jim Perrier, owner of Perrier Party Rentals
- Dr. Danny Raines, LSU Healthcare Network gastroenterology chief
- John Regan of Global Hunter Securities
- Dr. Ravi Tandon, reconstruction surgeon with Tandon Plastic Surgery and Touro.
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.