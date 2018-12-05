The female educators of the Delta Kappa Gamma Upsilon society recently distributed 1,796 pairs of socks to needy people through its Walk With Me project, carried out in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Healthy Communities program of the LSU AgCenter.
Socks were distributed first to students at Phoenix High School in Braithwaite. Then, on Nov. 16, socks went to parents of Phoenix students, senior citizens and east bank residents. Also, volunteers delivered 20 bags of socks, and food boxes, to people who were unable to attend the distribution event.
The Walk With Me project was developed on the basis of research that found that socks are a universal need of people who are homeless, needy or forgotten.