The Rotary Club of Metairie has donated three child-sized outdoor musical instruments to Lafreniere Park in Metairie. The percussion instruments are tuned metal bars and resemble chimes and vibraphones. The Rotary Club plans to add instruments to the installation in years to come. Giving the instruments a try during the dedication ceremony Nov. 1 are, from left, Rotarian Shelley Ferro, who managed the project; her niece, Rachel; and Jefferson Parish Council members Dominick Impastato and Ricky Templet.