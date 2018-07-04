The 55-year reunion of the De La Salle High School Class of 1963 opened with a golf tournament at New Orleans City Park, followed by lunch at Porter & Luke's Restaurant in Metairie. The winner of the golf tournament was the team of Tom Daly, Lenny Schopp and Richie Miller.
The next day, a crawfish boil at De La Salle featured special guests Ryan Manale, head football coach; Michael Giambelluca, the school's president; and Ann Heslin, reunion coordinator.
Capping the weekend was a buffet dinner party at Cypress Lakes Country Club at Ormond, with dancing to music from the '50s and '60s.