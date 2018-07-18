It's time for nonprofit organizations to sign up to participate in the 41st Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic. Run For It registration forms for charities must be completed by Aug. 15.
A CCC fall 5K qualifier race is set for Saturday, Nov. 3, in City Park. The 10K CCC race is set for Saturday, April 20, the day before Easter.
“The New Orleans community never ceases to amaze us with their generosity when it comes to charitable giving and supporting those in need throughout the area,” said CCC Director Hilary Landry. “All we can hope is to continue to outdo ourselves year after year.”
Participating nonprofits purchase a minimum of 25 and maximum of 100 race bibs at a discounted rate of $40. Donors raise a minimum of $200 for their chosen charity. Last year’s highest charity fundraiser was Brian Sands for Covenant House, who raised $15,681.
Last year, charities in the Run For It program received more than $1 million in contributions. Participating charities will be announced in September. Each charity will provide 20 volunteers on race day.
The CCC 6.2-mile course begins in front of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, runs through the historic French Quarter, then up tree-lined Esplanade Avenue to City Park, where a festival is held for runners and walkers. A free, public Health & Fitness Expo is held on the Thursday and Friday before the race. For information about the Run For It registration program, visit www.ccc10k.com/charity-and-fundraising.
NORD input meeting
The New Orleans Recreation Department Commission is holding a listening session to collect community input from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 23, at the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1300 Perdido St.
The public is invited to share their ideas and questions about future management of NORD, including its CEO hiring practice.
Friends Fest
Longtime and new members of Friends of City Park will gather for their annual membership appreciation party from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the park’s Carousel Gardens Amusement Park and Storyland.
For information about various Friends of City Park membership levels, call (504) 483-9376 or visit www.friendsofcitypark.com.