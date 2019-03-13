With springtime approaching, there's a resurgence of allergies — for humans and animals alike. Allergies are one of the most common conditions affecting dogs.
Last week, I took my dog Lucy to the vet after countless nights of her keeping us awake through licking and biting at her front leg. The constant itching, scratching, paw licking, chewing, skin rashes or chronic ear infections that come with allergies can make life uncomfortable for the family dog.
Treatment options can include antihistamines, immunotherapy and topical creams. Several kinds of allergies affect pets. Determining which kind the dog is suffering from can help determine the best course of treatment.
Allergies usually show up in three ways:
1. Skin: The dog will itch and scratch; it may constantly chew and lick at paws or may develop skin sores or lesions.
2. Respiratory system: The dog will cough, sneeze, wheeze and may have nasal or eye discharge.
3. Digestive system: The dog may vomit or have diarrhea.
INHALANT ALLERGIES: The release of pollens into the air that comes with the warmer weather can cause dogs with allergies to suffer just like humans do. An allergic reaction to pollen can cause swelling and itching. A dog’s skin may become flaky and dry, and it will likely scratch the area excessively.
The feet are especially sensitive, and it may lick or chew on its feet to try to alleviate the itching. Constant licking of the groin area, rubbing of the face, inflamed ears, recurrent ear infections, recurrent hot spots, and sometimes respiratory problems including wheezing and coughing, are all symptoms of this allergy.
If a dog suffers from inhalant allergies, it is best to keep it indoors as much as possible to limit its contact with the pollen and to bath it with an oatmeal shampoo for dogs.
FOOD ALLERGIES: Sometimes, a dog’s allergies can be cause by food. Symptoms include itching of the face, feet, trunk, limbs and anal areas, ear infections that are often yeast-related and skin infections that may go away with antibiotics, but then recur as soon as the antibiotic is completed.
In some cases, dogs with true food allergies may have increased bowel movements and soft stool. A visit to the vet can diagnose food allergies and the best course of action for treatment and a revised nutrition plan.
FLEA ALLERGY: Fleas often come back with a vengeance in the spring. If a dog is allergic to fleas, just one bite can cause severe itching and swelling of the affected area. Dogs may scratch, lick or chew the bites, often resulting in open sores and loss of hair in that area.
Flea treatments will kill the fleas; however, the home must be treated as well, as these pests can reside in the carpet and reinfect the dog upon contact. Giving a monthly flea preventive is also important to keep the pets free of fleas.
CONTACT ALLERGY: This is a less common allergic reaction that happens when a pet comes into contact with certain materials such as carpets, cleaners or plastic. Symptoms of a contact allergy include: Red itchy bumps or blisters on the belly, feet, or muzzle that can result in intense scratching and hair loss.
Allergies are just as miserable for pets as they are for humans. A visit to the vet is important to getting a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.
Events
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Animal Rescue New Orleans will be at the Home and Garden Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with adoptable dogs and information on volunteering and fostering. For more information: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.