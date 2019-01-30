Local designers have been hard at work transforming thrift-store clothing and miscellaneous items into runway outfits for the 10th annual Recycled Fashion Show, which will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 10, at Rock ‘N’ Bowl, 3016 S. Carrollton Ave.
Presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and Entergy, the show benefits Bridge House/Grace House, which has provided substance abuse treatment for 60 years.
The event “helps raise awareness of our mission and funds our programs,” said Bridge House/Grace House senior development officer Stephanie Clary. More than 800 men and women are helped every year at local facilities, regardless of their ability to pay, Clary added.
The fashion show promises a big variety of outfits because all Bridge House thrift-store items are fair game for designers, Clary said. Among her favorite creations over the years are a vest made from a bean bag chair, a skirt made from a yoga mat, and a ballgown pieced together from pages of romance novels.
Also featured at the fashion show will be a silent auction of runway favorites, food from local restaurants, a cash bar and entertainment.
Tickets are $25 in advance, or $35 at the door. VIP tickets, $50, include preferred seating and two drink tickets. Advance tickets and VIP tickets are available through Feb. 8. For information, including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.bridgehouse.org.
Vascular health screening
University Medical Center of New Orleans, AAAneurysm Outreach and W.L. Gore and Associates will sponsor free vascular health screenings from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the UMC Conference Center, 2000 Canal St.
The screenings are for anyone older than 60 and for men older than 55 with a family history of aneurysms. Men who are 65 to 75 and who have smoked are especially encouraged to participate.
Screenings will test for carotid artery disease, peripheral artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysms.
“These screening tests are simple ultrasound exams with no needles and no radiation,” said Dr. William Rischer. “Many people have vascular disease and don’t know it because there are no symptoms.”
Advance registration and eight hours of fasting are required. For information, call (888) 871-3801.
Power meetings
Entergy is holding community information sessions in which customers and other interested parties can learn about the recent Entergy New Orleans rate case filing. Meetings begin with registration at 5:45 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Jan. 30, George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St.
- Feb. 4, NORD Algiers Cutoff Center, 6600 Belgrade St.
- Feb. 5, NORD Sanchez Center, 1616 Caffin Ave.
- Feb. 7, NORD Stallings Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
- Feb. 19, East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.
For information visit www.entergy-neworleans.com.
Youth Day at SPCA
The Louisiana SPCA will present a Youth Service Day for children ages 7-12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers.
Participants will tour the facility and participate in age-appropriate projects that help shelter animals. Registration is $25 and includes lunch and an animal advocate T-shirt. To register, visit www.la-spca.org/youthserviceday.