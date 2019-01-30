The varsity soccer team at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in LaPlace, coached by Damon Milioto, won the championship game of the Metro Middle School Blue League. In the front row, from left, are Forrier Fabre, Dax Pregeant, Malaya McGee, Logan Barrios, Brooks Monica, Blake Weber, Joshua Jensen, Briggs Anderson and Tyler Milioto. In the back row are Olivia St. Martin, Carson Weber, Hudson Heltz, Ethan Milioto, Taylor Robinson, Jackson Monica, Charlize Rousseve-Kirklon, Gia Adams and Jay Childs and coach Damon Milioto.