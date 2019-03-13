Carnival season has morphed into Lent, but hey, this is New Orleans, and more parades are on the horizon. The city’s annual St. Patrick’s and St. Joseph’s celebrations will include parties and parades across town, including the following Orleans Parish events:
IRISH CHANNEL BLOCK PARTY: 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Annunciation Square in the 1500 block of Annunciation Street. Proceeds benefit St. Michael Special School.
JIM MONAGHAN'S PARADE: 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, beginning at 1107 Decatur St. Molly’s at the Market party.
PARASOL'S BLOCK PARTY: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Irish Channel at Third and Constance streets.
TRACEY'S ST. PADDY'S PARTY: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in the Irish Channel at 2604 Magazine St.
IRISH CHANNEL PARADE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, starting at Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street.
DOWNTOWN IRISH CLUB PARADE: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, beginning at Burgundy and Piety streets in the Bywater neighborhood and heading into the French Quarter.
ITALIAN-AMERICAN ST. JOSEPH'S PARADE: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, starting at Convention Center Boulevard and Girod Street and heading into the French Quarter.
For information visit www.stpatricksdayneworleans.com.
St. Joseph’s Altar
Catholics celebrate the feast of St. Joseph by constructing altars in memory of the relief provided during a famine in Sicily. The tradition at Cabrini High School also celebrates their founder, Mother Cabrini, and her Italian heritage.
The Catholic nun provided relief for Italian immigrants in New Orleans. Cabrini High will host a St. Joseph's Altar from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Chapel on the Cabrini campus, 1400 Moss St.
Donations such as baked goods, wine, plates, cups and money are being accepted for the altar. For information visit www.cabrinihigh.com/st-josephs-altar.
Altar demonstration
The Southern Food & Beverage Museum will present a St. Joseph’s Day altar demonstration from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
David Roe will describe the assembly of a traditional altar and will explain its meanings and history. Attendees will receive cookies, a St. Joseph prayer card and fava beans in exchange for donations to St. Augustine Church.
Since 2013, Roe and friends have created almost all of the baked goods on the St. Joseph's Altar at St. Augustine Church to honor his mother and grandmother.
Cost is $10.50 for adults; $5.25 for students and seniors older than 60; and free for children younger than 12 with an adult and for SOFAB members. For information, visit www.natfab.org and click on events.
Teacher fair
The 13th annual Greater New Orleans Collaborative of Charter Schools Teacher Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Hynes Charter School gym, 990 Harrison Ave.
The fair is free, and certified teachers, teachers working on certification and instructional support professionals seeking employment in a Louisiana charter school are invited to attend.
For information and to preregister, visit www.gnocollaborative.com. Preregistered candidates will have exclusive access to participating charter schools for the first hour of the event upon presentation of their Event Brite tickets.
Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants should bring multiple copies of their printed resumes. Resumes also may be posted on the GNOCCS website for review prior to the event.
Information about registering as a teacher or interviewer is available at hharper@h2nola.net or by calling (504) 897-6110.