Debbie Albert was installed as president of the Republican Women's Club of Jefferson Parish during a recent luncheon at Chateau Golf and Country Club in Kenner.
The club's other 2019 officers are Faith Peperone, first vice president; Janet Schwary, second vice president; Betty Bonura, third vice president; Beverly Murphy, fourth vice president; Dianne Breaux, treasurer; Anita Brite, corresponding secretary; Barbara Lawler, corresponding secretary; and Joyce LaPorte, parliamentarian.
The installing officer was Charles Cameron, who works in the congressional office of Rep. Steve Scalise.
For information about club activities and membership, contact Beverly Murphy at (505) 368 4499 or bpmurphy1209@cox.net.