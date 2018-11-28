Enjoy Kickoff to Christmas, a free event including music by Kermit Ruffins and the Roots of Music, a French Market Christmas tree lighting and fireworks from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Washington Artillery Park, 768 Decatur St.
The event is part of the 34th annual Christmas New Orleans Style, which “brings together both locals and visitors alike to enjoy all of what our great city has to offer, especially during the holiday season,” said Mark Romig, president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.
The celebration includes the French Market tree lighting, Revellion dinners, concerts, and shopping and hotel specials. “No one does the holidays quite like New Orleans,” Romig said.
The holiday event ends on Twelfth Night, Jan. 6, when the Krewe de Jeanne d’Arc parades in the French Quarter and Phunny Phorty Phellows boards the St. Charles Avenue streetcar to herald the start of the 2019 Carnival season.
Free concerts featuring jazz musicians, gospel choirs and classical ensembles will be presented at St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square and at St. Augustine Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St. in Treme. Cathedral concerts will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 3-6 and 9-13. The annual St. Louis Cathedral Basilica Holiday Concert will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, before caroling at Jackson Square.
Concerts at St. Augustine Church take place at 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15. For a complete concert schedule, visit www.fqfi.org.
Holiday concert with Charmaine Neville
Delgado Community College invites the public to “Harmony for the Holidays,” a concert with special guest Charmaine Neville, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Timothy Baker Theater at the Delgado City Park Campus, 615 City Park Ave.
Neville will perform with Delgado student and faculty musicians, The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans and The Crescent City Sound Chorus. Proceeds will benefit the Delgado Music Department.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, children 16 and younger and Delgado students and faculty. For information, visit www.dcc.edu/events/harmony-for-the-holidays-concert-2018.aspx. Purchase tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Newcomb holiday art sale
Everyone is welcome to visit the Newcomb Art Department’s holiday sale from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8, at the Carroll Gallery on the Tulane University campus, 6823 St. Charles Ave.
The annual sale will include works in glass, ceramics and fabric, as well as printmaking and jewelry. The pieces were created by current and former students, faculty and staff, and sales will benefit the Newcomb Art Department. For information, visit carrollgallery.tulane.edu.
Pets and people portraits
Family portraits, including pets, will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd. in Algiers. The festive photos will be snapped by New Orleans Advocate photographer Sophia Germer. Space is limited, so book your session now. For information, visit www.la-spca.org/petportraits.
Film night
The C.G. Jung Society of New Orleans will present film night featuring “The Shape of Water,” with a discussion led by Oneal A. Isaac, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave.
General admission is $15, $10 for students and free for members. For information, visit www.jungneworleans.org.