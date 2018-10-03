DELGADO'S SMALL BUSINESS PROGRAM: The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 9, to apply for the Spring Cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado Community College. Participants selected receive a full funded scholarship. The 12-week program runs Jan. 22 to April 25. For information and to apply, go to www.10kbapply.com or email 10KSK@dcc.educ or call (504) 671-6555.
PRINTING BOOTCAMP: Nunez Community College's STEAM program will hold a 3D printing bootcamp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in the Fine Arts Center, Room 211/212, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Participants will learn 3D printing in one day. Tuition is $60 for ages 12 and up. Space is limited. To register or for more information, call (504) 278-6419 or visit www.nunez.edu/admissions/workforce-development.
FAST LANE ENROLLMENT: Nunez Community College, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, is taking enrollment for the Fast Lane 2 session through Wednesday, Oct. 15, when the classes start. The eight-week semester is half the usual time for a course and is offered in the fall and spring. A list of courses is available at nunez.edu or by calling (504) 278-6467.