Get set for a Bastille Day Fete taking place inside and outside the New Orleans Museum of Art and featuring music and dancing to the sounds of Bon Bon Vivant. It takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 13.
Café NOMA will be open on the first floor of the museum, and food from Boucherie, Café Degas, Crepes a la Cart and Frencheez will be served outside.
Events on the first floor in the elevator lobby include Art on the Spot a la francaise from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a French library pop-up shop all evening. Also meet in the lobby at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. to take part in a guided tour of the exhibition “Changing Course: Reflections on New Orleans Histories.”
Porta-Puppets on Parade, presented by the Porta-Puppets Players, will keep the kids busy from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the contemporary galleries on the second floor.
A guided tour of NOMA’s Impressionist collections will start at 6:30 p.m. in the second-floor elevator lobby, and folks will gather there for a guided tour of the modern art collections at 7:30 p.m.
Chris Montero, executive chef and culinary curator of Café NOMA and Napoleon House, will present “A Creole Take on Classic French Cuisine” from 6 p.m. 7 p.m. in the Stern auditorium, and a screening of family-friendly French short films by the New Orleans Film Society will be from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the auditorium.
For information visit noma.org and bastilledaynola.com.
Fit for free
New Orleans East Hospital is presenting a free Get NOEH Fit Wellness Program from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturdays at the hospital, 5620 Read Blvd.
Classes incorporate physical activity and health information. For information and to register, visit www.NOEHospital.org.
Music and meditation
Walk a labyrinth path while listening to Albinas Prizgintas' musical meditations played on the 5,000-pipe tracker organ at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Ave.
The weekly event began in 2006. Participants are invited to walk a labyrinth path on the floor of the sanctuary while listening to the music, including a variety of classical and pop performances – from Bach to the Beatles. Subdued lighting and candles help create a contemplative atmosphere.
The gatherings are free; donations are welcome. For information visit www.albinas.org.