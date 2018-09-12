Keeping sharp mentally can be just as important as keeping the physically fit.
Mind Matters can help.
A program at the Uptown Jewish Community Center on St. Charles Avenue, Mind Matters is a weekly class for people who are concerned about memory issues, with proactive steps to keeping the brain fit and healthy in later years of life.
The classes focus on actively practicing memory techniques and keeping the brain stimulated through readings, discussions, physical exercise and meditation, as well as the social benefits of being with a group.
The classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 18 and run through Dec. 11 each Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5342 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans.
For more information or to register for the class, call Allison Freeman at (504) 897-0143, ext. 143 or allison@nojcc.org.