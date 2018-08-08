Holding each side of her billowy white skirt, adorned with tropical flower appliqués, Daniela Bello bounced on her toes and twirled around the Kenner City Park Pavilion to the sound of Nicaraguan folk music. Bello smiled, her thick black braid draped over one shoulder.
“It's very difficult to learn how to move your feet, but then you enjoy it,” said Bello, a Kenner resident.
Her dance solo followed three group sets performed by women and girls wearing traditional Nicaraguan and Mexican dresses and boys donning black mariachi-style outfits.
The Vive Mi Tierra dancers were rehearsing for El Tope de Santo Domingo, or St. Dominic Fest, which takes place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in Kenner’s Rivertown Heritage Park. The 18th annual event, presented by Asociación Nicaragüense de Louisiana, features music and dancing, Central American food and games for kids.
Bello, 28, was born in Nicaragua but has lived in Kenner for 20 years. The festival, she says, connects her and her audience to their shared heritage.
“I feel like I am in my country,” she said.
Despite El Tope de Santo Domingo’s Nicaraguan roots, other Latin American natives and their children contribute to the festival.
The dance group welcomes participants of all ages.
One of the performers, Luis Tierravlanca, is only 2 years old. During practice, the precocious toddler displayed his deft footwork on the dance floor.
“There is no age to learn how to dance. They are just people who want to do it and they learn,” Bello said. “The moms looked for a group that their babies or the kids can enjoy, and that's why we created this team.”
Young girls like Esther Flores, 11, and Evelyn Martinez, 12, discovered the dance group about five years ago.
“My favorite part about dancing is spending time with my friends,” said Evelyn, adding that she’s more excited than nervous about the festival. “It's a little overwhelming trying to do your best, but it's also fun.”
Esther shares similar sentiments.
“Well, I'm a little nervous, but I'm used to it,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I'm going to mess up, but I actually don't. I feel proud of myself.”
A festival rooted in religion
El Tope de Santo Domingo mimics a similar celebration that happens in Managua, Nicaragua — but on a much smaller scale. Both events pay homage to a historic moment in Catholicism.
Toward the end of the 19th century, a tiny statue of Saint Dominic was discovered in the hills of Managua. Santo Domingo de Guzmán later became the patron saint of Managua — the country’s capital.
To honor him, each August, Catholics carry the statue from his church in the hills — Las Sierritas de Santo Domingo — to the church of Santo Domingo during an elaborate procession. The statue remains there until the end of the 10-day celebration, when a crowd of people return him to Las Sierritas de Santo Domingo.
The Kenner-based event includes a short parade with dancers and whimsical Nicaraguan characters. The procession concludes with the crowning of the “India Bonita” — the queen of the festival — and other rituals. Then the revelry begins.
Saturday’s El Tope de Santo Domingo is open to the public. The proceeds are used to purchase Christmas toys for disadvantaged children in Nicaragua.
Passing on the culture
But overall, the party preserves Nicaraguan culture and teaches its traditions to younger generations who have not yet seen their ancestors’ homeland.
“Some of these kids are born to immigrant parents,” said Rafael Saddy, the event cofounder and coordinator. “We don't let the culture get away from them, and at the same time, we're able to share this culture with other cultures that we have here.”
Saddy left Bluefields, Nicaragua, for the U.S. in 1968. He’s lived in Kenner since 1971.
“I’ve been all over the world. Praise God. But Kenner has always been my home of residence,” he said.
Kenner is also the appropriate setting for the festival because the city contains a large Hispanic population. And because the event is held in the quaint Rivertown, guests can easily interact with one another.
“We want to have the families come with their kids and enjoy it,” Saddy said. “Rivertown offers that.”