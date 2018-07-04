The valedictorian of the Class of 2018 at Lutheran High School in Metairie is Rachel Elizabeth Baril, and the salutatorian is Gia Veau-Neely.
Baril is the daughter of Eileen Baril and David Baril, of New Orleans. She had a perfect score on the ACT and was recognized as a National Merit Commended Scholar. She plans to attend Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and major in sociology and philosophy.
Veau-Neely is the daughter of Cindy Veau-Neely and J. Andy Neely, of Metairie. At graduation, she was presented with the Lutheran High School Leadership Award. She plans to attend the University of West Florida in Pensacola and major in marine biology.
Pastor Gregory T. Manning delivered the graduation address at the commencement exercises May 18 at Williams Boulevard Baptist Church in Kenner. Gemelle Linzy, a member of the Lutheran High School board, presented her grandson with his diploma.
Members of the Lutheran High School Class of 2018 are:
Aja Joyce Allen, Yessenia Isabel Alvarez, Jeffrey Ramon Alvarez, Rachel Elizabeth Baril, Yana Marie Bernard, Talitha Cumi Jyrah Degree, Tori Donjanae Dozier, Paul Joseph Elmer Jr., Mario Jair Garcia-Maximi, Gabriel Martin Garvin, Ian Jose Gonzales, Antonio Alonzo Griffin, Maya Brianne Jones, Frances Victoria Lagos, Loreal Miracle Nash, Joseph Hung Quoc Nguyen
Nialejia Nicolle Nunnery, Emily Lisa Packer, Rebekkah Anne Pazos, Mason Alexander Peres, Syed Muneem Quadri, Kohl Andrew Reugger, Trevor D'Angelo Robert, Rael Alberta Shaw, Jazmin Arielle Sims, Courtney Rose Strickland Spahn, Hope Emily Tate, Leah Anna Tate, Gia Michelle Veau-Neely, Daniel Curtis Washington and Keraston A'tiya-Rosareé Weaver