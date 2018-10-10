If you want to know what the next generation of engineers looks like, just head to Lycee Francais de la Nouvelle Orleans’ Johnson campus on a Wednesday afternoon after school. There, after learning French all day, nine third- and fourth-grade girls gather to talk about things like how many items can be connected on a parallel circuit.
“It’s Miss Electricity!” they call as their instructor, Alana Walker, comes in the room. Walker is junior at Loyola University studying computer information systems with an entrepreneurism tract. After spending four years in high school doing robotics, Walker said she missed contributing to the community and building things, which made Electric Girls, a nonprofit formed by fellow Loyola alumna Flor Serna, a perfect fit.
“I worked as a recording engineer all through college and quickly realized I was the only woman,” Serna said. “So, I chose to do my undergraduate thesis on why women don’t pursue engineering. That research evolved into a pilot program called Electric Girls.”
Together with fellow recording engineer turned co-founder Maya Ramos, Serna taught girls skills in science, technology, engineering and math.
“We had six girls in our first summer camp,” she said.
Since spring 2015, Electric Girls has grown to include not just summer camps but after-school partnerships, weekend programs, in-school programs and one-day workshops.
Serna estimates that 1,000 to 1,500 girls between the ages of 5 and 14 have attended an Electric Girls event. The organization partners with about 15 schools every semester, aided by a pool of part-time paid instructors and volunteers.
Instruction starts with the basics, like what is a circuit? What is a battery pack? And why is a short circuit a bad thing — hint: fire is bad — and what should you do if it happens? Girls can then move on to learning skills like soldering and how to use a laser cutter or 3D printing machine.
“When we started, we really didn’t have a set curriculum,” Serna said. “We knew what skills we could teach and how to teach them, and from there, we just figured out over time what works and what doesn’t.”
The goal, however, has never changed — to increase confidence and engagement in STEM subjects and fields by girls in New Orleans.
It’s worked for Lycee Francais fourth-grader Liliana Hinson, whose first experience with Electric Girls was a year ago at a camp at Loyola.
“We learned a lot and I just had a lot of fun,” she said, adding that her goal is to one day become a chemical engineer. “I want to help make new metals and discover new things.”
The obvious veteran in this after-school class, Liliana’s hand flew into the air after every question posed to the group.
“I did a lot of Electric Girls last year,” she said. “Science is my favorite.”