After receiving more than 115 college and university acceptances and nearly $4 million in scholarship offers, International High School of New Orleans senior Antoinette Love has chosen to attend Eureka College in Eureka, Illinois.
Love, who plans to major in elementary education, chose Eureka for its strong tradition of producing some of the country’s best educators.
Love is the oldest of five children, and her parents, Anthony and Yolanda Love, say they’ve wanted the best for her since she was born when they were just teenagers.
“I was nervous when her dad and I had her at the young ages of 15 and 17, and I was frightened when she was viciously attacked by a dog as a 2-year-old,” said Yolanda, who gave birth to her daughter six weeks prematurely. Antoinette weighed only 4.4 pounds when she was born.