COMMUNITY EVENTS
WATER WORKS: The Ormond Spray Park at 1901 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan, is now open on weekends from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Beginning in June, the park will be open Tuesdays through Sundays.
WARRIOR RUN: Run for Home, a one-mile and 5K race, will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at The Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie. Part of the proceeds benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. Registration is $20-$25. For information and to register, visit www.active.com or call (504) 883-8225.
FOUNDATION RECIPIENTS: The Tres Doux Foundation has named three organizations to receive $20,000 in grants for their work to serve children with developmental difficulties. Raised by the foundation at Beignet Fest, the funds will be given to Upturn Arts, Building a Better 2morrow and the Audubon Nature Institute. The foundation works with children and organizations to enhance the lives of children with developmental delays and disabilities.
BUSINESS SYMPOSIUM: The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold a Women's Business Symposium at 1 p.m. May 8, at the Sheraton Metairie Hotel, 4 Galleria Blvd., Metairie. The program will include Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University; Nina Vaca, of the Pinnacle Group; and Candace Waterman, of Women Impacting Public Policy. Discussions include women in banking, leadership and professional growth, the hospitality industry and more. For information, visit hccl.biz.
MEMORIAL PLANNED: The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office will hold its annual Fallen Officers Memorial at noon Wednesday, May 8, in the parking lot of the Percy Hebert Building, 1801 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace. The public is invited to pay tribute to SJSO fallen officers Constable Ignace Rousselle, Deputy Harry Troxlair, Det. Lt. Sherman Walker, Deputy Barton Granier, Code Officer Edmond Songy Jr., Capt. Octavio Gonzalez, Deputy Brandon Nielsen and Deputy Jeremy Triche.
WELL STRUNG: Abigail Kent, a touring concert artist with the American Harp Society, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The international performer recently was awarded the silver medal at the Medallion International Concerto Competition. For information, visit www.jplibrary.net.
HIGH TEA: The daughters of the British Empire will hold their Springtime Afternoon Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the reception hall at Chapel of the Holy Comforter, 2220 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The event celebrates the British Isles and Commonwealth, and seating is limited. Reservations encouraged at (504) 367-4116 or dbeinla@gamil.com.
BRUNCH FOR MOM: Grammy Award-winner Irma Thomas returns for her 36th annual appearance as headliner of Audubon Zoo’s Mother’s Day Celebration Sunday, May 12. The food, music and fun begin at 10 a.m. on the Capital One Stage. An optional brunch buffet in the Audubon Tea Room, at 10 and 12:30 p.m., includes “Mom-mosas’’ for each mother. Brunch is $35-$65. Credit cards are required for reservations. For information and reservations, call (504) 212-5230. Portable chairs and blankets are welcomed. For information, visit www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
BENEFITS
JAZZ BRUNCH: Make Music NOLA will host a pre-Jazz Fest Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Bell ArtSpace Campus, 2150 Ursulines Ave., New Orleans. The event includes food, a tour of the site, music and a raffle. Tickets are $20. For tickets and information, visit makemusicnola.org.
ORGAN CONCERT: "All Together With Notre-Dame — A Concert to Rebuild" will be the banner for a benefit concert by Emmanuel Culcasi, organist in residence at St. Louis Cathedral, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the cathedral on Jackson Square in the French Quarter. The concert, featuring works by Bach, Vierne and Dupre, will be free but offerings will benefit the restoration of the Parisian landmark. The concert is organized by the Consulate General of France in New Orleans and the Cathedral-Basilica of St. Louis, King of France.
MEETINGS
ST. VINCENT: The St. Vincent Infant and Maternity Guild will install officers and view spring styles at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Airport Hilton, 901 Airline Drive, Kenner. Apparel from J. Jill clothing will be modeled by members. Officers to be installed by parliamentarian Colleen Cloninger include Cindy Wooderson, president; Cindy Bowman, vice president; Casey Klamen, recording secretary; Robin Dykes, treasurer; and Carol Lavin, corresponding secretary. For information, contact Dykes at (504) 887-9299.
NARFE FOR MAY: The NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 will gather for luncheon and meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Mary Hand, chairwoman of the St. Bernard Hospital Service District, will speak. For information, contact pamela.e.marks1953@gmail.com.
FAMILY MEETING: Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans will hold a seminar, “Are you Ready for Self-Direction?” at 6 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Jefferson Parish Public Library, River Ridge Branch, 8825 Jefferson Highway, River Ridge. The presenter will be Karen Scallan, certified parent support provider with Special Needs & Parent Support Services of LA. Registration is required. Call (504) 888-9111.
REUNIONS
ST. CATHERINE: The 1959 Class of St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School will hold a 60th-anniversary luncheon Sunday, May 4, at Austin's Restaurant, 5101 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. Tickets are $50. For information, contact scs1959reunion@gmail.com or carole3945@yahoo.com.
FRANCIS T. NICHOLLS: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. May 26 at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion; mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881 or Betty Stoll Wright at (504) 835-6220.
RIVERDALE HIGH: The more than 800 alumnae of Riverdale High School will hold a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 1-2, with a variety of events. Email contact information and questions to riverdale1969@cox.net.
ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. June 8 at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
WEST JEFFERSON: The alumni of the West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. June 29 at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of ’69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
KIDS & SUMMER
JUNIOR DEPUTIES: Registration is open for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Deputy program for ages 10 to 13. The academy, patterned after the Citizens Police Academy for adults, will be held two days a week, from June 4 to July 11, at the Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 2118 Jackson Blvd., Chalmette. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To register, parents can call Capt. Borchers at (504) 278-7628 or Sgt. Eilers at (504) 278-7799.
JPAS YOUTH INTENSIVES: Registration is open for sessions of Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Youth Summer Musical Intensives, with three options and offerings on both sides of the Mississippi River. One session is for students entering grades three to eight, one for grades six to 12 and a young actors' studio session for those entering grades one to eight. Productions include "My Fair Lady" student edition, "Disney's Aladdin Jr." and "The Little Mermaid Jr." For information and to register, visit jpas.org.