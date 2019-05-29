TRANSLATION PROGRAM: The UNO Department of English and Foreign Languages is accepting applications for admission into its new Certificate Program in Translation and Interpreting, the only combined legal and health care translation and interpreting certificate program in the state. This nondegree program will teach the techniques and codes of practice in the fields of Spanish/English, English/Spanish translation and interpreting. For information and applications, see www.uno.edu
DOCTORAL PROGRAM: Tulane's School of Social Work is launching an online doctorate in social work program with Noodle Partners. The first online doctorate program at Tulane and the only degree program of its kind in the Gulf South, it will go live September 2019. The 56-credit program can be pursued in a 2.5-year format. Applications are now being accepted. For information, see www.socialwork.tulane.edu