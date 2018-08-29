Jefferson Parish 4-Hers participated in 4-H Day at the state capitol in Baton Rouge.
Members throughout the state met senators and representatives, and witnessed a legislative session.
The event was hosted by the State 4-H Citizenship Board who presented activities about "Kicking Cancer." Members donated items for "Chemo Care Kits" that will be given to children with cancer.
In the afternoon, members visited the Capitol Park Museum and toured the capitol. 4-H is a part of the LSU Ag Center Cooperative Extension Service.