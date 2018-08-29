4-H members at Baton Rouge

Jefferson Parish 4-H Club members attending 4-H Day in Baton Rouge included, front, from left, Rachel Lloyd, Layla Ford, John Gross, Lilly McNeil and Isabella Arboneaux. In back are Tameka Jasmine, Lillian Gross, Crystal Domingue, Debbie Gissel, Lizzy Morenc, Julia White, Thomas House, Domenic Mesa, Jett Egger, Bobby Diaz, Samirah Jasmine, Blake Bonnette, Ethan Domingue, Gavin House, Andy Marino, Cody Allen Jr., Caitlin Villanueva, Donna LaRocca, Heather Egger and Alaina House.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Jefferson Parish 4-Hers participated in 4-H Day at the state capitol in Baton Rouge.

Members throughout the state met senators and representatives, and witnessed a legislative session.

The event was hosted by the State 4-H Citizenship Board who presented activities about "Kicking Cancer." Members donated items for "Chemo Care Kits" that will be given to children with cancer.

In the afternoon, members visited the Capitol Park Museum and toured the capitol. 4-H is a part of the LSU Ag Center Cooperative Extension Service.

View comments