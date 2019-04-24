Mark your calendar for two Zoo-To-Do events, one a magical night for children and the other for adults.
This first event is Zoo-To-Do for Kids, presented by Children’s Hospital and featuring entertainment for kids of all ages. It will be Friday, April 26, at Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St. Kid-friendly food and drinks are included in the ticket price.
The sponsor and patron party will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the Regions Bank VIP hospitality tent. It features upscale beverage bars, delectable cuisine and interactive children’s entertainment.
General admission is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and includes the opportunity to hold zoo animals, giant inflatables, magicians, face painters, arcade games and a toddlers' area.
General admission tickets are $25, $20 for Audubon members. Attendees 1 year and older must have a ticket, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets for early admission, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., are $40. Sponsor and patron party tickets begin at $400 and admit six people, with reserved parking.
The 42nd Hancock Whitney Zoo-To-Do for adults takes place Friday, May 3, at Audubon Zoo. Enjoy entertainment, dancing to live music, premium cocktails and cuisine from local restaurants.
The sponsor party will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room’s garden and patron lounge. The patron party will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Tea Garden’s patron lounge and patio.
The gala will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight on the zoo grounds. Tickets begin at $85 and may be purchased in advance or at the gate.
Sponsor tickets begin at $1,650 and admit six. Patron tickets begin at $225 and admit one.
For information, visit audubonnatureinstitute.org.
New career choice
Delgado Community College is adding a new health care certificate program in health coaching that will be available in the fall as part of its Division of Workforce and Professional Development.
Health coaches are behavior specialists trained to help patients identify health goals that put them on a path to manage chronic conditions while overcoming barriers to accessing care and identifying any physical, emotional and cultural needs.
The program is designed to meet health agency credentials required for students to be tested for board certification through the National Board of Medical Examiners. The program, which received $550,000 from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, will serve as a bridge for a proposed associate degree in Health Navigation.
LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans is partnering with Delgado for the curriculum design, development and implementation.
For information, visit dcc.edu.
Jazz Fest redux
Get a glimpse of the first official Jazz Fest, held in 1970, thanks to a film screening by Friends of the Cabildo and the New Orleans Jazz Museum. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 24, at the third floor performance hall of the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave.
The film features performances by Duke Ellington, Majalia Jackson and Pete Fountain at Beauregard Park, now Armstrong Park.
General admission is $15. The 7 p.m. film includes commentary. For information, visit louisianastatemuseum.org.