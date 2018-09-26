Think of the Gretna Heritage Fest as a way to go around the world (or at least a chunk of it) in three days.
From Friday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 30, 25 city blocks of Gretna along the Mississippi River will be the site for a world of fun with food, music on five stages, carnival rides and a classic car show.
For international flavor, check out the German beer garden that will kick off Oktoberfest season with bites and brews. (The Craft Beer Crossing offers beers of a different sort.) The Italian Village has traditional dishes and vino.
The main food area offers everything from a chicken and waffle sandwich to fish tacos, muffuletta empanadas to crawfish pasta, and pizza and burgers. Food trucks expand the scope to Thai and French crepes.
The main stage offers a musical tour of the decades with disco flashbacks from The Village People on Friday; ’70s-’80s rock band Foreigner on Saturday; and country act Montgomery Gentry on Sunday.
Other picks are Cowboy Mouth, Sister Sledge and Tone Loc on Friday; the Gin Blossoms and Rockin' Dopsie Jr. on Saturday; and Bag of Donuts and Lee Ann Womack on Sunday.
Single-day tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, or a weekend pass for all three days for $77 in advance or $90 at the gate. For the full music lineup and tickets, go to gretnafest.com.