Mount Carmel Academy’s rhythm dance team recently attended the Universal Dance Association dance camp at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The team competed with its home routine and placed second in small varsity, earning the right to compete at UDA Nationals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, in February. The team also received a superior rating on its camp dance evaluations and earned a spirit stick each day for the dancers' positive attitude. Sophomore Rachel Berzas, junior Emily Mistretta, and seniors Sarah Gaddy, Sierra Tumminello and Rowan Lester were named UDA All-American Dancers. The team is coached by Kelly Amstutz and Lisa Peters.