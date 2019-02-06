A friend from high school messages me on Facebook last week, asking for advice on where to begin the process of adopting a dog.
There are so many dogs in our local shelters and rescues that you're likely to find whatever you're looking for in terms of age, size, breed and temperament. My best advice is to do some research and narrow down the type of dog you want before beginning the search.
Should it be small or big? Is it OK if it sheds? Will it be left home alone all day? Are there small children in the house? These are some of the determining factors for picking the best characteristics for a family. Deciding on the size and activity level are two of the first steps.
Renters will have to learn about any restrictions on the size and breeds that may be allowed.
Does anyone in the household have allergies? This can also play a role in picking the best pooch for the family.
Sometimes, however, the most important thing is the personal connection that happens when a person meets THE dog. Sometimes, the dogs do the choosing and not the other way around.
If you're considering adopting a four-legged family member, a visit to Pet Fest this weekend may be the perfect starting point. More than 400 pets of all makes and models will be there looking for forever homes.
The party "Where Pets Bring their People" is celebrating 11 years as the Jefferson SPCA hosts Pet Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the meadows of Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd, Metairie.
The event will feature a pet adopt-a-thon with 40 shelters and rescue groups adoptable pets, a pet health watch area, a free pet costume contest with prizes from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., music, food and fun.
The marketplace will house vendors offering the latest in pet nutrition and supplies from dozens of local business and Pet Fest sponsor Science Diet. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with local veterinarians and pick up samples of a variety of pet products.
Abita Beer will provide the brews, and there will be a variety of food from local restaurants including Dat Dog, Ajun Cajun Ninja, Crêpes à La Cart, Plum Street Snowballs, Curly Q Fry Co., MRTN Ventures, Lil Dustin’s Italian Ice and many more.
Live music includes:
- 10 a.m.: Unplugged with Jimmy Triay
- 12:40 p.m.: Remedy
- 2:45 p.m.: Bucktown All-Stars
Pet Fest is a combined effort by Jefferson SPCA, Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter, Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner. For the latest updates on participating rescues and vendors, visit www.jeffersonspca.org/petfest and www.facebook.com/jeffersonSPCAPetFest. Pet Fest is free admission, parking is free, and leashed, friendly pets are welcome.
Events
SATURDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Preregistration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
SATURDAY: Overnight Critter Cinema will be held at the Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. What better way to end the week than getting cozy with kitties & puppies, enjoying G-rated critter movies, making friends and snacking on pizza & popcorn. For kids ages 5-10, bring a sleeping bag, pillow, toothbrush and PJs. $75 per child. Preregistration is required; call (504) 368.5191, ext. 207 or email erica@la-spca.org. For more info visit www.la-spca.org/crittercinema.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish send to cluna@sbpg.net.