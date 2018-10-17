It just might finally be fall. Dogs love cooler weather, and they will want to enjoy more time outdoors. However, with more pleasant temperatures come new risks that we should be aware of:
DON'T STOP PREVENTATIVES: Cooler weather does not mean it’s time to stop the heartworm, flea or tick preventatives. We all know the warm temps creep in and out all winter long in south Louisiana, so it is imperative that all preventative medicines be given year round.
NEW DANGERS OUTDOORS: Fall is mushroom season, and they are literally popping up overnight. Most are nontoxic, but a few are very dangerous to pets. Since it is hard to decipher which are OK and which are not, it is best to keep pets away from any mushroom varieties in the yard. Also, snakes are on the move as they prepare for hibernation, so do yard checks when the pets are out to make sure no uninvited visitors are present.
FALL ALLERGIES: Seasonal allergies can get the best of our pets, too. If a pet is itching more than usual, check with the vet to see if allergies are the culprit.
PUMPKINS ARE FOR PETS, TOO: Dogs go crazy for pumpkin. A little canned pumpkin added to a dog’s diet can help the digestive system. In addition, the antioxidants and essential fatty acids in pumpkin seeds help promote healthy skin, fur and urinary health. Mix a tablespoon or two into a meal for a flavorful fall treat.
EXTRA GROOMING: Goodbye summer coat, hello winter coat. Expect more-than-usual shedding as pets make room for their winter coats to come in. Frequent brushing will help.
HALLOWEEN CAUTION: Halloween is still two weeks away, but the candy may have already crept into our homes. Be sure to keep all candy out of reach of pets as many types are very toxic to them. Also, make sure the pets keep away from the Halloween décor.
Events
THURSDAY: Basic Manners, a five-week group training class, starts at 6 p.m. at Jefferson Feed on Jefferson Highway. Taught by a certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA, the class covers behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. To attend Basic Manners, register in advance at la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
SATURDAY: Meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eye Center for Animals, 524 Moss St., New Orleans. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be on hand to help you select the perfect rescue pet. Also, a bake sale will benefit the Special Needs Fund. For more information about adoption, visit www.la-spca.org/adopt.
SATURDAY: Join Animal Rescue New Orleans at Oktoberfest at Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans, for a day at the races with the annual Dachshund Dash. ARNO is a proud organizer of the race, which starts at 3 p.m. Meet adoptable dogs from ARNO and learn about volunteering, fostering and more. For more info, contact adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org
TUESDAY: The Louisiana SPCA is holding a volunteer orientation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pre-registration is required at www.la-spca.org/volunteer.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.