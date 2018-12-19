A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS: Vintage Church will hold a Christmas Worship Experience with New Orleans Saints player Mark Ingram at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 3927 Rayne St., Metairie. Child care will be provided. For information, visit vintagechurchnola.com.
CHRISTMAS MASS: A Christmas Blue Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, at All Saints Catholic Church, 1441 Teche St., Algiers. The service will be solemn, particularly aimed for those dealing with grief during the season. For information, visit allsaintschurchnola.org.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.