Caribbean flavor Jul 4, 2018

D'Landria Brownlee shows off face paint at the NOLA Caribbean Festival. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Members of the Nkiruka Drum & Dance Ensemble take the stage. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Jean-Marck Charles jumps as he performs with the Nkiruka Drum & Dance Ensemble. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

The crowd joins in with the dancing. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Giselle R. Nakhid, left, and Nailah 'Lah' Smith perform with the Nkiruka Drum & Dance Ensemble. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

The Smoking Oyster's Chris Hayes checks on barbecue jerk oysters on the grill. Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

The NOLA Caribbean Festival returned June 23 for its second year, with food, music and dance connecting the Crescent City with Caribbean culture. The fest was held at Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.

Tags Caribbean Fest