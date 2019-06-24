Fireworks and family fun will be on tap from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 3 for the 35th annual St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration. The popular community event will be on the Fred Sigur Civic Center grounds at 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette.
The celebration offers activities for all ages including food, drinks, live entertainment, children’s activities and a fireworks show. A DJ will provide tunes for line dancing from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Supercharger takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. until the 9:30 p.m. fireworks. For more information, call (504) 236-3877 or (504) 473-7238.
Extra patrols for vacationing residents
St. Bernard Parish residents leaving town for an extended period or for summer vacation may call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office to request that deputies make extra patrols past their homes while they are away.
Call (504) 271-2501 to get on the list for the extra patrols. The information is kept confidential and is revealed only to the officers assigned to patrol the section where the resident lives. Residents are advised to leave a contact number with the Sheriff’s Office so a patrol deputy can call them if needed.
Capt. Charles Borchers, head of Community Relations for the Sheriff’s Office, said the extra pass list has been used effectively for years. He offered residents some common sense tips to consider before they leave, such as double checking to ensure all doors and windows are locked, not leaving any keys hidden outdoors and letting a trusted neighbor know so they can watch the house as well. For more information, call Borchers at (504) 278-7628.
St. Bernard Chamber gala
Tickets are on sale for the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce annual gala that will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 10 at Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet.
Advanced tickets through July 9 will be $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Starting July 10, tickets will be $75 for members and $90 for nonmembers.
Music will be provided by KARMA, and the event includes a silent auction. For more information, contact the chamber at (504) 277-4001 or visit www.stbernardchamber.org.
Chalmette High Alumni golf
The Chalmette High School Alumni Association will host its annual golf tournament July 13 at the Oak Harbor Golf Course in Slidell. Sign-in begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Cost per player is $95, or $380 for a foursome. Food and drink are provided. There will be prizes and competitions. Participation will be limited to the first 144 players registered.
To register as a player and/or sponsor or for more information, contact David Fernandez at dfernandez@sbpsb.org or (504) 818-8935. All proceeds go to Chalmette High School students. For additional information about the organization, contact Beryl Hargis at (504) 442-1421.
Library summer fun
Summer readers will be beamed up to space during the upcoming programs at the St. Bernard Parish Library, at 2600 Palmisano Blvd. in Chalmette. Alien life-forms will dominate the "Greetings, Earthlings" story craft program at 11 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a "Moon Madness" story craft event at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 2 and at 11 a.m. July 3. All ages are welcome. Craft materials are provided.
The library’s second Teen and Tween program will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Carlos Nieto III will present an Anime Your Way drawing workshop. Participants in this free program must be 9 or older. Materials will be provided.
As part of the Summer with the Arts series, musician and author Johnette Downing will perform a free hourlong concert of songs and stories at 3 p.m. Friday. Uncle Wayne Daigrepont, of PortaPuppet Players, will bring his original puppet show, "Star Spangled Banter," at 3 p.m. July 5.
For information, visit the library at 2600 Palmisano Blvd. in Chalmette, call (504) 279-0448 or visit the library’s website at www.mysbpl.org.