Join the fun and contribute to the local community at TIPSgiving 2018, a benefit to support The New Orleans Mission, from 8 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave.
The night of music for a cause includes three local bands, Noisewater, Darcy Malone & The Tangle and The Fortifiers. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on event day. Bring donations of canned goods and winter clothing to help those in need and receive a $5 discount at the door. Donations also will be accepted through event day at the Tipitina’s box office.
Founded in 1989, the New Orleans Mission provides shelter, food and spiritual guidance to those living on the streets of New Orleans. The mission’s strategy is to rescue people from homelessness, strengthen the recovery efforts of the people seeking help and get them back into society.
For ticket information, search for TIPSgiving 2018 on Facebook or ticketweb.com. For information about the mission and its programs, visit neworleansmission.org.
Girls on the run
Girls on the Run of New Orleans will host a 5K run, presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable fund, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Audubon Park. Participants are encouraged to arrive early.
The run takes place in fall and spring and benefits Girls on the Run, a physical-activity based, youth development program that teaches life skills to girls in grades 3 to 8. During a 10-week program leading up to the 5K run, the girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service. Sessions are led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls.
“We are ecstatic over the partnership with the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust,” said Jody Braunig, executive director of Girls on the Run. “Their generosity provides financial support to hundreds of girls throughout greater New Orleans.”
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public. Registration is $35 and includes an event shirt and medal, post-race food and drink, and a dance party.
Packet pick-up will be Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Girls on the Run Office, 7100 St. Charles Ave. For information about registration and volunteer opportunities, visit gotrnola.org/5k.
'The Boys Next Door'
“The Boys Next Door” by Tom Griffin, the latest production of the Delgado Community College Theatre Program, opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Delgado Drama Hall, 615 City Park Ave.
The curtain will rise at 8 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 17, and the play ends with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18.
A heartfelt story about four mentally challenged men living on their own under the care of a young social worker, the play is structured around scenes from their daily lives. Little things become momentous and hilarious. The play affirms that people with special needs have universal desires: to love, laugh and find meaning in life.
Directed by Kris LaMorte, the play will be performed by Delgado theater students. Scene designs are by James Means, lighting and sound is by Tom Dawson, and costumes are designed by Erin Routh.
Tickets are $12; $10 for Delgado students, faculty and staff; and $8 for area high school students with student group rates available. Tickets will be $8 for Delgado students, faculty and staff on Thursday, Nov. 15, Delgado appreciation night.
For online reservations, go to eventbrite.com. For information, call (504) 671-6616.
And they’re off
The traditional Thanksgiving Day opening has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Fair Grounds Race Course, 1751 Gentilly Blvd. For information, visit fairgrounsracecourse.com.