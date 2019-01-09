Masonic Lodge Indivisible Friends #404 in Gretna recently held its installation of officers. Seated is Worshipful Master Kris Marcel Sr. In the second row are Thomas Serpas, left, senior warden; and Adam Blanchard, junior warden. In the third row are Paul Bourg, secretary; Don Springler, marshal; Alfred Serpas, senior deacon; Dwight Savoie, treasurer; Frank Spindler, junior deacon; Arthur Schloegel Jr., junior steward; and Kenneth Autin, senior steward. In the back row are Theodore Garton, master of ceremonies; and Raymond Garton, tyler.