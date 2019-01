Past presidents of the New Orleans Garden Society were honored during a recent luncheon at Metairie Country Club. The society's next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the New Orleans City Park Garden Study Center. From left are Past Presidents Linda Skidmore Foreman, Denise Mehurin, Lee Pitre, Carole Parker McGinity and Cynthia Glancy and current President Alice Reese.