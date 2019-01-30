COMMUNITY EVENTS
FREE DENTAL SERVICES: Register by Wednesday, Jan. 30, at (504) 483-8370 for the Daughters of Charity Health Center's free dental services for Give Kids a Smile Day, to be held at 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Carrollton Health Center, 3201 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Services for children ages 2 to 17 include dental screenings, fluoride treatments and more, plus face painting, balloon art, story time, an appearance by Zippy the Zebra and giveaways.
DRIVING CLASS: The American Association of Retired Persons Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at East Jefferson General Hospital, 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The course, for drivers 50 and older, is open to AARP members for $15 and for nonmembers for $20. Those completing the class will receive a certificate that may qualify them for a discount from their automobile insurance company. Call Dr. Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712 for information and to register for the class.
BOOK DRIVE: Through January, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of St. Charles Parish will be collecting children's books as an MLK Day of Service project. Donations are accepted at the RSVP office at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. For more information, call (985) 783-8907.
FOLLIES TRYOUTS: The Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Leading Ladies Guild seeks performers, vocalists, musicians and dancers to participate in its annual Follies Show, "Rollin' On the River" set for June 29. Auditions will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the JPAS Studio/Warehouse/Costume Shop, 5005 Bloomfield St., New Orleans. Participants must sign up and are asked to donate $25 for expenses. For information, contact Dolores Hall at hall1000@cox.net or Linda Watson at ldwatson@gmail.com.
READING TUTORS NEEDED: Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) is looking for volunteer tutors on the west bank. STAIR provides free one-on-one tutoring for lower elementary students to develop their literacy skills. To become a tutor, a free two-hour training session will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 5824 Berkley Drive, Algiers. Register at www.stairnola.org/how-to-help, email tutor coordinator Mary Williams at mary@stairnola.org, or call (504) 899-0820. STAIR has a Tuesday through Thursday after-school tutoring site at William Hart Elementary School and a Saturday tutoring site at Woodland Church. No prior experience is required.
PARENTING DISCUSSION: A panel will discuss "The Blessing of a Skinned Knee — Using Jewish Teachings to Raise Self-Reliant Children," with Dr. Mark Sands, Nancy Timm and Dr. Sharon Pollin, moderated by Dr. Mike Wasserman, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Goldring Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus, 3747 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie. RSVP by Jan. 31 to chardy@jcdsnola.org or call (403) 887-4091.
JERK CHICKEN FEST: The Marley Gras Jerk Chicken Festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. It will include 15 food vendors with an emphasis on Caribbean-style dishes, crafts, live music and more. Tickets are $20, $5 for children, and may be purchased at www.marleygrasfestival.com.
JUNG SOCIETY: The C.G. Jung Society of New Orleans will present “Hearing the Call of the Cave,” a lecture by social worker Katharine Volk, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave. Cost is $15, $10 for students and free for members. For information visit www.jungneworleans.org.
NORD FORMAL CLOTHING DRIVE: The New Orleans Recreation Department is accepting donations of gently used and dry-cleaned gowns, suits and shoes to support its annual Teen Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball. Donation drops are set up at City Hall in the Real Estate Office (5W06) and the NORD Administration Building (5420 Franklin Ave.) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information on donation drops, call (504) 658-3052 or email nordcTeens@nola.gov.
MASQUERADE BALL FOR TEENS: The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission hosts a free, teens-only Carnival gala at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Delgado Community College's Student Life Center, 916 Navarre Ave. Food, performances, a photo booth and more are planned for ages 12-17 in suits and gowns. For information, visit nordc.org.
JAZZ FEST OUTREACH TICKETS: Applications are being accepted through March 8 for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation's Community Outreach Tickets program for nonprofit social service organizations to distribute free tickets for those who cannot afford. Tickets are distributed according to strict guidelines through organizations that provide direct, ongoing services to low-income residents of Louisiana. For more information, visit www.jazzandheritage.org.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
TREASURE TOUR: For two nights, the Louisiana State Museum opens the Carnival Collection for behind-the-scenes viewing of costumes and artifacts, guided by Wayne Phillips, curator of Costumes and Textiles, and sponsored by the Friends of the Cabildo. Tours will be at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 21, at the storage facility, 1000 Chartres St., New Orleans. Cost is $25, $20 for members. Reservations are required at www.friendsofthecabildo.org or (504) 523-3939.
TOUR GUIDE CLASSES: Friends of the Cabildo are holding classes for French Quarter walking tour guides, a 100-hour course on New Orleans history, speaking and the mechanics of leading a tour. Classes are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11 to April 1 in the Arsenal building of the Cabildo, Jackson Square. Cost is $250, with a two-tour-per-month, two-year commitment. For information, visit www.friendsofthecabildo.org.
Meetings
KIWANIS SPEAKER: Stephen Watson, president and CEO of the National World War II Museum, will be the speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
NARFE MEETING PLANNED: Active and retired Federal/Postal employees as well as members of neighboring chapters are invited to join the NARFE Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 for a monthly luncheon/meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway. St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Charles Borchers will speak on “Refuse to be a Victim.” Guests are welcome.
Benefits
DOMINCAN IN DIAMONDS: "Diamonds are Forever" is the theme for the Dominican High School's Legacy Gala and Patrons' Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the school at 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. Music, food, an auction and two raffles will be held. Tickets are $95. Visit www.stmarysdominican.org for information.