Walk (or dance) your way through Treme, one of the oldest and most musical neighborhoods of New Orleans, during a free NOLA Music Walking Tour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 8.
Those who attend can learn about the city's musical legends, from Jelly Roll Morton to Mahalia Jackson and from Fats Domino to Trombone Shorty and the Marsalis family.
The tour will also look at musical genres, from the music of slavery, to traditional jazz, to the industrial rock of the 1990s.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library. It begins at The Voodoo Lounge, 718 N. Rampart St., and ends at the corner of Rampart and Gov. Nicholls streets. The tour is about two hours long, travels about 1 mile and is appropriate for all ages.
Space is limited; registration is required by emailing rsvp@nolalibrary.org or calling (504) 596-2667.
TAX AUCTION SESSION: CivicSource, the company that partners with New Orleans to auction the city’s tax-foreclosed properties, will hold an information session about the auction process from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at the Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave. Visit events.civicsource.com to RSVP.
EVACUTEER TRAINING: Learn to become an Evacuteer — a volunteer who helps with city-mandated evacuations — at an introductory information and training session at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 7, at the Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave.
Evacuteer.org is a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to provide hurricane preparedness and city-assisted evacuation information to the community and help out in case of an evacuation.
FOOD FOR YOUTHS: Several library locations are offering free food for children 17 and younger. All food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations and times:
- Alvar Library, 913 Alvar St., lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 10, offered in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.
- Central City Library, 2405 Jackson Ave., snacks from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 16, offered in partnership with Fresh Food Factor.
- East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd., lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, and snacks from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., through Aug. 10, in partnership with Second Harvest.
- Rosa F. Keller Library & Community Center, 4300 S. Broad Ave., lunch from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through July 26, in partnership with Second Harvest.
- Martin Luther King Library, 1611 Caffin Ave., breakfast from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays through Aug. 10, in partnership with Second Harvest.
- Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave., lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays through July 27, in partnership with Second Harvest.
- Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd., snacks from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 10, offered in partnership with Second Harvest.
- Mid-City Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd., snacks from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through July 30, and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays July 6-27, offered in partnership with Fresh Food Factor.
CLOSED FOR THE FOURTH: All New Orleans Public Library locations will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in honor of Independence Day.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM: Children, teens and adults are encouraged to sign up for the 2018 Summer Fun & Reading Challenge, which consists of hundreds of free events throughout June and July.
Free registration is available at nolalibrary.org or at any library location. To view the full list of events for June, pick up a New Orleans Public Library magazine at any library, or visit nolalibrary.org.