COMMUNITY EVENTS
300 YEARS OF NEW ORLEANS LITERATURE: Susan Larson, host of WWNO’s "The Reading Life," will discuss 300 Years of Literature in New Orleans and The Tricentennial Reading List at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Larson’s appearance occurs in conjunction with the regularly scheduled meeting of The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.
"LOUISIANA LITERATI!" PANEL: Local authors Bryan Camp, Patty Friedmann, Bernice McFadden and Kent Wascom will discuss their latest books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. This event is co-sponsored by the Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival. For more information, see jplibrary.net.
FROGWATCH USA: A workshop will teach attendees how to identify and record frog and toad calls and to enter observations in a database at the session slated 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Barataria Preserve of the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. Attendees must be at least 16. Registration is required at (504) 689-7611, ext. 14. For more information, see nps.gov/jela.
SNAP ASSISTANCE: The Kenner Hispanic Resource Center and Second Harvest Food Bank are sponsoring information and assistance sessions Sept. 28 at 4312 Florida Ave., Kenner, for those eligible for Louisiana food stamp applications. Sessions are from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (504) 469-2570.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT: Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) seeks volunteer tutors in eastern New Orleans for free individualized lower-elementary students to help them develop literacy skills. STAIR has two after-school tutoring sites: Robert Russa Moton Charter School, 8550 Curran Blvd.; and Vietnamese Initiative in Economic Training (VIET) Granville St., New Orleans. No experience need. A training session will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at VIET. Register at www.stairnola.org/how-to-help or call (504) 899-0820.
PLANT SALE: The Herb Society of America will hold a fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Demonstrations and sampling also will be available. The sale benefits New Orleans Botanical Garden and Longue Vue House and Gardens. For information, contact Linda Franzo at (985) 781-4372 or email herbsno@gmail.com.
JAZZ CLUB: The New Orleans Jazz Club will hold a jam session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at Mo's Chalet, 3201 Houma Blvd., Metairie. For more information, call (504) 780-2961.
ARCHIVE TOURS: During Archives Month, the Notarial Archives Research Center, at the Clerk of Civil District Court, 1340 Poydras St., Suite 360, New Orleans, will offer tours at 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 2, 16, 23 and 30; and Wednesday, Oct. 17, and Thursday, Oct. 25. Workshops will also be held on Colonial Acts at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. A seminar will be held on Title Chain at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Registration is required. Contact civilclerkresearchctr@orleanscdc.com or call (504) 407-0106.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: Life Resources Inc., will present a Jefferson Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Copeland Tower Landmark Hotel, 2601 Severn Ave., Metairie. Dr. Vern Palmisano, family medicine practitioner, will speak. Tickets are $30. For more information, contact Barry Haindel at (985) 626-9582 or visit liferesrouces.net.
TREMÉ FALL FEST: Three days of fun, history and festivities are in store for the Tremé Fall Fest from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 5-7. A patrons party starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jazz and Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Leah Chase will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tickets are $125. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, the free street fest features food, arts and crafts and music on the grounds of St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St. A Mass and jazz gospel concert at 10 a.m. at the church wraps the weekend. For more information, see tremefest.com.
NAMIWALKS: The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its annual fundraising walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Shelter No. 10 of Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. To register, see namiwalks.org/neworleans.
ST. AUGUSTINE FILM SCREENING: "Before the West Coast — A Sports Civil Rights Story" looks at the impact of St. Augustine High School on racial barriers in 1960s high school athletics when the school integrated the state's athletic association. Narrated by Wendell Pierce, the film will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Tickets are $15. For tickets, see orpheumnola.com or call (504) 274-4870.
OLD ARABI SUGAR FEST: Music, activities and competitions will sweeten the deal for the Old Arabi Sugar Fest 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Old Arabi. There will also be giveaways of the sweet stuff, as well as tours of historic Old Arabi and a donut eating contest. For information, see www.oldarabi.org or call (504) 278-4242.
LIVING HISTORY: Join the Baratarian cannon crew for artillery demonstrations and discussions of gunnery skills and strategies during the Battle of New Orleans era at 1815 Alive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. The event is free at Chalmette Battlefield of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Call (504) 281-0510 or www.nps.gov/jela.
WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Music, fun and more are all part of the two-day Westbank Heritage Festival slated noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, at the John M. Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego. Live music, food, artists vendors and more are part of this family fun event. Admission is free. For more information, see wetbankheritagefestival.com.
SWAMP SCIENCE FEST: Learn from a frog, check waterway health, track bird migrations and enjoy hands-on activities, walks and talks with local nature and science organizations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Barataria Preserve of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd. in Marrero (near Crown Point). Call (504) 689-3690, ext. 10 or www.nps.gov/jela.
Meetings
ALGIERS KIWANIS: Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, will be the new location for the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meetings on Thursdays. Morning meetings, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., are held the second, fourth and fifth Thursdays each month, while the evening meetings, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., are held on the first and third Thursdays. Upcoming speakers include Judge Paul Bonin, of Criminal District Court, on unanimous jury decisions on Sept. 27. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
LIBRARY FRIENDS: The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library will hold its general meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Guest speaker will be Susan Larson, author and host of National Public Radio’s “The Reading Life.” Volunteers are needed for the Big Book Sale from Oct. 18-21 at The Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. For more information, call (504) 455-2665.
Honors
LAW ENFORCEMENT HONORS: Sgt. Danielle Falgoust and Cpl. Trystin Williams of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office have been named offers of the month by the St. John Business Association. They are the new Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officers, a school-based drug awareness and prevention program that involved 10 weeks of lessons to fifth grade students.
AUGUST ARTISTS: Carol Joachim and Joan Michelli were selected artists of the month by the Jefferson Art Guild. The winning works were "Oak and Terra" and "En Pointe." The guild meets the last Wednesday of each month at the Foundation Center in Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Ave., Metairie. For information, see jeffersonartguild.com.
Reunions
FORTIER GATHERING: The Fortier High School Class of 1958 Reunion will be held at various sites in the city Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 27-30, and is open to graduates, spouses and classmates of other years. Events include Rock 'n' Bowl at 6:30 p.m. Friday, $35; school tour at 10 a.m. Saturday; Southern Yacht Club dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, $60; and a gathering at Morning Call in City Park at 10 a.m. Sunday.
EAGLE REUNION PLANNED: The Warren Easton High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40th reunion with activities Oct. 12-14. Activities include a dance on Oct. 12, a picnic and reunion night on Oct. 13 and a church service on Oct. 14. Packages vary from $35 to $205. For more information contact Gisele Davis at (504) 317-0281 or Gloria Jagneau at (504) 301-3281.
Benefits
HEART DISEASE GALA: Heart N Hands' Celebration and Silent Auction will be held at 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The event is free. The organization raises awareness about heart disease and helps girls ages 10-18 make healthy choices about their heart and heart disease. For more information, see heartnhands.org.
MINI ART BOX AUCTION: Community Visions Unlimited and the Eiffel Society will hold a street gallery event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans, with a chance to meet utility art box artists. More than 183 boxes around the metro area have been painted. Mini versions of the boxes will be auctioned. Tickets are $10. Visit cvunola.org.
LOVE IN THE GARDEN: The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden will be the site for LOVE in the Garden, the fall benefit for the New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. A patron party kicks off the night at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, followed by the garden party and late night party. Music, dancing, food and art are part of the outdoor festivities. Tickets start at $50. For information, call (504) 658-4121 or email love@noma.org.
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY: The Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge will be among the beneficiaries of the American Cancer Society's Belles and Beaus Ball, which will be from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. General admission is $150, with tickets available until Sept. 27 at 501auctions.com. For information, visit bellesandbeausball.com or call Jeanel Farrell at (504) 219-2282. The Belles and Beaus to be honored for their contributions to the fight against cancer are:
- Dr. Rabia Cattie, a hematologist oncologist with East Jefferson General Hospital
- Rupa Jolly, a dentist and community activist
- Lisa Picone Love, sales manager for St. Charles Avenue Magazine
- McKenzie Lovelace, founder and CEO of FSC Interactive
- Monica Mullooly, founder and director of the Ross Mullooly Project
- Jessica Schulman, community activist and owner of Pearl's Place Bridal Boutique
- Dr. Tammuella Singleton, a Tulane pediatric hematologist oncologist
- Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, an Ochsner obstetrician-gynecologist
- Allison Tiller, owner of Alliant Advisers LLC
- Delia Young, a nurse navigator with University Medical Center surgical oncology
- Glen Boyd, public information officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
- Dr. John Gordon, a general surgeon at East Jefferson General Hospital
- Michael Hecht, resident and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc.
- Dr. Brian Moore, a surgical oncologist and director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute
- Dr. Jody Morris, Ochsner Health System gynecology chairman
- Jim Nelson, a senior vice president with Hancock Whitney Bank
- Jim Perrier, owner of Perrier Party Rentals
- Dr. Danny Raines, LSU Healthcare Network gastroenterology chief
- John Regan, of Global Hunter Securities
- Dr. Ravi Tandon, reconstruction surgeon with Tandon Plastic Surgery and Touro.
LAKE FOREST CHARTER BENEFIT: The Cocktails and Blues Gala benefits Lake Forest Charter School and will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Terminal, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Honored will be Liberty Bank and Trust Founder Alden J. McDonald Jr. The gala features cocktails, dinner, music, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $65 and up. For information or tickets, call (504) 593-8264 or lakeforestcharter.org/giving/gala.
MARTINET SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH: The Greater New Orleans Louis A. Martinet Legal Society and Foundation will host a Scholarship Gala and Jazz Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. Under the banner "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing — A Celebration of Standing Up for Justice," the event raises funds for undergraduate and law students. Tickets are $75. For tickets and more information, see gnomartinet.com.
STAYING ALIVE FUNDRAISER: The Women's Council of Realtors New Orleans Metropolitan Network is hosting a ’70s themed disco dance party to benefit NAMI New Orleans at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., Jefferson. Music, prizes, a "Soul Train" line, food, karaoke, costume and dance contests plus more are slated. $65 and up. wcr.org/chapter-sites/louisiana/new-orleans-metropolitan/networkingothers/2018-fall-fundraiser-staying-alive!-(1375828915)/
HERO AWARDS: The Children's Bureau of New Orleans plans the annual Children's Hero Awards at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Le Musée de F.P.C., 2336 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Awards will be presented to honorees, plus dinner, music and more. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit childrensbureaunola.org/events.
SCALES AND ALES: The annual celebration is at Audubon Aquarium of the Americas Oct. 5. Guests can support efforts to fight plastic pollution while enjoying an evening of food, drink and live entertainment. Early bird tickets are $50 and up. Tickets are $65 and up. Admission is limited. Call (504) 861-5107 for information.
GREENWAY BENEFIT: Friends of the Lafitte Greenway will hold the Greenway Soiree at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Cellar on St. Louis, 2500 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Food, drink and entertainment will highlight the evening. Tickets start at $55. See lafittegreenway.org.
TOP CHEF RECONCILE: Tickets are on sale for the Oct. 14 culinary competition at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Six teams compete to create dishes with a mystery ingredient. Each team has a Cafe Reconcile alum, a home cook and a professional chef. Cost is $75-$125. Call (504) 568-1157 or go to cafereconcile.org.
