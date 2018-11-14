DECADES OF SERVICE: Harold Osborne, chief custodian for St. Edward the Confessor School, was recently presented with an "official" cochon shirt at the October Cochon de Lait Fair at the school and church. He has worked at the parish for more than 40 years. Presenting the shirt is the Rev. Gerald Seiler, pastor.
FOOD DRIVE: The St. Rita Home and School Association and the Harahan school's council will be collecting nonperishable food items to create Thanksgiving baskets for the needy Nov. 12-16. Donations can be brought to the school office at 194 Ravan Ave. For more information, contact the school at (504) 737-0744.
SPIRITUAL SEMINAR: Magnificat, a Catholic women's ministry to women, will sponsor "Life in the Spirit" at 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1224 Beverly Garden Drive, Metairie. To register or for more information, call (504) 831-9737 or (504) 837-6893.
DIVORCE AND HOLIDAYS SEMINAR: Celebration Church's DivorceCare program will hold a one-night event on "Surviving the Holidays" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the church at 2001 Airline Drive, Metairie. Registration is free, and child care is provided. For information, call (504) 831-9673 or visit divorcecare.org/holidays/events/29032.
SWEET TREATS SALE: The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Home and School Association is hosting a Sweet & Shop Boutique at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the church, 4119 St. Elizabeth Drive, Kenner. For information, contact Angela Gorman at (504) 812-6786 or Jamee Meisner (504) 460-3832.
MORNING OF THANKSGIVING: A prelude to Thanksgiving will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at The Center of Jesus the Lord, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1307 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans. The event includes teaching, testimonies and a Eucharistic Celebration. For information, contact (504) 529-1636 or cojtl.arch-no.og.
RECOVERY PROGRAM: Christian Fellowship hosts Celebrate Recovery at 7 p.m. Fridays at 5049 Ehret Road, Marrero. The faith-based 12-step program deals with all life issues and may be joined at any time. For more information, call (504) 347-4875.
RITE OF INITIATION: The St. Cletus of Rome Catholic Church Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Parish Annex Building, 3600 Claire Ave., Gretna, for non-Catholics interested in joining the church or those who did not complete the three initiation sacraments. For information, call (504) 367-7951.