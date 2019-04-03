COMMUNITY EVENTS
MONEY MATTERS: Nunez Community College, in partnership with Regions Bank, will host a series of free financial strategy workshops on various days from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the AST Building Veterans' Conference Room, 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette. Upcoming sessions include:
- "Protecting Your Small Business from Fraud," Wednesday, April 3
- "Wise Use of Credit," Monday, April 8.
For information, call (504) 278-6439.
PUBLIC HEARING: The Louisiana Supreme Court is hosting a public comment hearing and written comment period to receive feedback on the work of the Price of Justice Advisory Committee at 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4, at the court, 400 Royal St., New Orleans. The committee was established in conjunction with the "Price of Justice: Rethinking the Consequences of Justice Fines and Fees" grant. Louisiana was one of five states to receive funding. Additional information on the written comment period may be found at www.lasc.org/grants/price_of_justice.asp.
SOCK DONATION: Members of the Harvey-Marrero Sons of the American Legion Squadron 222 recently donated 200 pairs of Bonfolk Collective socks to patients at the Louisiana Southeast War Veterans Home in Reserve.
TREE PLANTING CELEBRATION: NOLA Tree Project will celebrate 50,000 trees planted and given away in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina and begin giveaways for another 50,000 trees at 5 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Live oaks will be planted as well as a reception with food, beverages, music and auctions. Tickets are $25 at www.nolatreeproject.org.
SPRING FIESTA: Events including tours, parades, presentations and a gala, are on tap for the 83rd Spring Fiesta in New Orleans. Tours of the French Quarter and Uptown on April 6-7 include guided and self-guided tours of buildings and courtyards. The queen's promenade and parade kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, in Jackson Square and go through the Vieux Carre. A "Night in Ole New Orleans" gala will be at the Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St., at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150. For information and a schedule and description of tours, visit www.springfiestanola.com.
FRERET FESTIVAL: The Freret Street Festival will be held at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, along the commercial corridor from Napoleon Avenue to Valmont Street. Three stages will feature bands, with almost 200 vendors and merchants selling food and beverages, plus goods and services. There will also be a pet adoption and the Big Easy Rollergirls. For more information, visit www.facebook.com
EGG HUNT: Longue Vue House and Gardens will hold two Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 6, at 6 Bamboo Road, New Orleans. The morning hunt is 9:30 a.m., and the afternoon is 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15. Bring a basket. Preregistration is required with an e-receipt. Rain date is Saturday, April 13. For information, visit www.longuevue.org.
RUN FOR GIRLS: Girls on the Run New Orleans will take off for their Spring 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. Registration cost is $35 and includes an event shirt and medal, post-race food and drink, and a dance party. For more information, to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrnola.org/5k.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville, open to all ages and the public. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintsprint.
EGG HUNT: The St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department will host an egg hunt and hat contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling. A $2 donation for Special Olympics is required. Pictures with the Easter bunny will be available for $5.
Schedule for events includes:
- 11 a.m., registration will begin in the main lobby
- 11:30 a.m., hat contest
- 11:45 a.m., (ages 1-2) Field 1
- Noon, (ages 5-7) Field 2
- 12:30 p.m., (ages 3-4) Field 1
- 12:45 a.m., (ages 8-10) Field 2
For more information, call (985) 783-5090, or visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov.
DRIVER CLASS: An AARP Smart Driver class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at East Jefferson General Hospital 4200 Houma Blvd., Metairie. The class is open to anyone 50 and older, and those completing the course will receive a certificate that may qualify for discount from automobile insurer. The cost is $15 for AARP members, $20 for others. To register, call Carl Drichta at (504) 302-1712.
SPRING FAIR: St. Dominic School will have "Saturday Night Fever" for the annual spring fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans. The fair features live music, food, inflatables, school performances, games of skill and raffles. For information, visit www.stdominicnola.org.
HOME TOUR: The Gretna Historical Society is hosting the Spring Tour of Homes at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Tickets are $15 at the GHS Museum Complex, 209 Lafayette St. The GHS Museum Complex and German-American Cultural Center will be included in the tour, plus homes in the historic district and one of the Riverview Condos on First Street.
MUSIC FESTIVAL: The Sings and Strings Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Garyville Timbermill Museum, along Museum and Front streets. More than 100 musicians will participate. Also planned are a cooking contest, arts and crafts and a 5K run. Admission is $5. For information or to participate, contact organizer Peyton Falgout at (985) 233-0168.
TAX PREPARATION: Free tax preparation and financial advising will be available at Southern University at New Orleans through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly program from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 18. Go to Room 114 of the SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. For information or to schedule an appointment, call (504) 286-5305 or (504) 286-5303.
'NUNSENSE': The River Region Drama Guild will stage the comedy musical "Nunsense," about the Little Sisters of Hoboken who are staging a show to raise funds to bury several deceased sisters. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 12-13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the River Region Performing Arts & Cultural Center, 15146 River Road, Norco. Tickets are $20-$25 at brownpapertickets.com.
EGG HUNT: The New Orleans Museum of Art will hold an Easter egg hunt and family festival at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, City Park. There will be hunts, a petting zoo, face painting, spacewalks, crafts and more. Tickets are $10-$18. For information and tickets, visit www.noma.org.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA: New Orleans Recreation Development Commission will hold multiple Easter Eggstravaganzas. The first two will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Berhman Park, 2529 Gen. Meyer Blvd., Algiers; and the second will be the same day and time at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd., eastern New Orleans. The third will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Lafitte Greenway, Mid-City from North Claiborne Avenue to North Carrollton Avenue. For more information. visit www.nordc.org.
EASTER FUN: Macaroni Kid West Bank will host an "Egg-citing Spring Fling at Algiers Plaza" at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 4150 Gen. DeGaulle Drive, New Orleans. The free-family event includes photo opportunities, a DJ, inflatables, games, arts, a petting zoo and more. For information, visit www.westbank.macaronikid.com.
EGG HUNT: Connect Church of Algiers will host hunts for various age groups at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1110 Kabel Drive, New Orleans. There will be a baby and tots place space, inflatables, balloons, face painting and food. To register, visit www.connectalgiers.com/hunt.
HIBISCUS SHOW: The New Orleans Hibiscus Society will hold a show and sale Saturday, April 14, at Grace King High School, 4301 Grace King Place, Metairie, with entry to the parking on Division Street. Judging for the plants will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the show open at 1 p.m. The "Cajun Hibiscus," hybridized by the Rev. Robert Gerlich, SJ, will be sold. He will be available for questions. For information, visit www.loyno.edu/~gerlich/NOHS/Annual_Show.html.
PHOTOS REQUESTED: The St. Charles Parish Planning and Zoning Office is requesting photos of residents' favorite places throughout the parish which may be converted into canvas wall art to decorate the recently renovated office. Request details include:
- Digital images only.
- Multiple entries are encouraged.
- Landscape oriented shots (lengthwise) are preferable.
- HD or high-resolution images are required.
- Photos should attempt to avoid including people or at least use depth of field to obscure facial features.
- The parish reserves any and all rights to alter the dimensions, framing or focus of the images submitted.
- Staff members will choose winners.
- The number of winning images will be based upon the number of submissions and the availability of space.
- Once submitted, the creator of the image is granting the parish full rights to the image for the purpose of public display without compensation beyond recognition.
Images must be emailed to the Public Information Office at publicinfo@stcharlesgov.net by April 15. For more information, contact the Public Information Office at (985) 783-5183.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Republic Women's Club of Jefferson Parish is conducting an essay scholarship contest for Jefferson Parish college-bound seniors with a deadline of April 19 for an 800-1,000-word paper on immigration. "To Build or Not to Build" will address how U.S. immigration policies have changed in the last century and the biggest factors leading to these changes. Essays should be double-spaced and submitted to the chairperson electronically in a Word document. Title page must accompany each entry and contain the name of the student, home address, email address, telephone number and the name of the school which he/she attends. Email to Dr. Judith G. Miranti at jgmiranti2@cox.net.
TAX HELP: University of Holy Cross tax accounting students will provide free tax preparation assistance for low-to-moderate income New Orleans-area residents at its campus, 4123 Woodland Drive in Room 1034. The assistance program runs through tax season from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until April 13. For information, call (504) 398-2230 or visit uhcno.edu.
CRAWFISH BOIL: The University of Holy Cross will hold its annual crawfish boil from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at 4123 Woodlawn Drive, New Orleans. The all-you-can-eat crawfish bowl (including soft drinks and sides) is open to the public, with tickets $10 online or $15 at the door. Also featured will be a crawfish-eating contest between UHC students and prospective students; the winner will receive a free semester in the university’s new residence hall. Tickets can be purchased at CrawfishBoilUHC.eventbrite.com.
Reunions
GATHERING FOR REUNION: The alumni of Francis T. Nicholls Senior High School Class of 1969 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Magnolia Plantation, 818 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan. Tickets are $60 advance, $70 at the door. Checks or money orders should be made to FTN'69 Class Reunion, mail to Susan Pons Bourquard, 8916 Crochet Ave., River Ridge, LA 70123. For information, call Wanda Minor (504) 231-4575, Debbie Landry Mora (504) 738-6460, Bourquard (504) 442-0881, or Betty Stoll Wright (504) 835-6220.
REUNION PLANNED: The alumnae of St. Joseph's Academy will hold a 50-year reunion at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ralph's on the Park, 900 City Park Ave., New Orleans. Cost is $40. For information, contact Dianne Volpe at diannev6@att.net.
CLASS REUNION: The alumni of West Jefferson Class of 1969 plan a 50-year reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Four Columns, 311 Westbank Expressway, Harvey. Cost is $58 per person. Checks should be made and mailed to West Jeff Class of '69 Reunion, 4605 15th St., Marrero. Email to wjclass69@gmail.com.
Honors
HOLY CROSS AWARD: The University of Holy Cross will award its highest honors, the Spes Unica Awards, in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave., Metairie. Recipients are Marilyn and Peter Quirk and The Alden and Margaret Laborde Foundation. Awarded since 1988, the Spes Unica award is the highest honor awarded by UHC. Tickets are $125. Call (504) 398-0026 or plopez@uhno.edu.
BADGE HEART: Two area officers were recognized for their acts of kindness by Beyond the Badge, Louisiana, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit. Deputy Issac Genova, of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, and investigator Chad Stokes, of the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, were among 17 recognized from across the state.
DIVERSITY TRAINERS: Four officers with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office are now certified as cultural diversity trainers and will be working with the department to improve community relations and enhance de-escalation skills for dealing with potentially dangerous situations. Cpl. Larry Williams, Cpl. Chris Crawford, Deputy Ira Marsalis and Sgt. Chasity Sanford recently attended classes in Leesburg, Florida, to become certified instructors with Racial Intelligence Training and Engagement or RITE Academy.
Meetings
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis will be the guest speaker when the Vernon N. Landry St. Bernard Chapter 1398 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Sicilian Room of Rocky and Carlos Restaurant, 613 St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette.
KIWANIS SPEAKER: Police Superintendent Shawn Ferguson will be the speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. The club will also honor the NOPD Fourth District officer of the quarter. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
MORNING SPEAKER: Capt. Anthony Scarpino, commanding officer of the Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base at Belle Chasse will be the speaker at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
KIWANIS AT JAZZFEST: Bobbie Whiddon will discuss the group's participation at the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Kiwanis Club of Algiers meeting, Woldenberg Village, 3701 Behrman Place, New Orleans. For information, call (504) 391-0667.
Benefit
DISCO FUNDRAISER: "Studio 504: Disco for Dance," the annual benefit for Upturn Arts, will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. The family-friendly event helps the group's mission of providing arts for all children. There will be a dance-a-thon, silent auction and showcase performances and artwork from Upturn's DISCOvery camp. Period attire encouraged. Tickets are $35-$75 at www.upturnarts.org/studio504.
MARCH OF DIMES: March for Babies, the fundraiser for the March of Dimes, will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the City Park Festival Grounds, 4 Friedrichs Ave., New Orleans. Registration and information on the race can be found at www.marchofdimes.org/event/nola.
HOWLING SUCCESS: Celebrate Peace, Love & Good Juju at the Howling Success patron party and gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at The New Orleans Advocate, 840 St. Charles Ave., to support the Louisiana SPCA. With food, music and Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi, there's also live and silent auctions. Tickets are $125-$250. For information or tickets, visit www.la-spca.org/howlingsuccess.
BRIDGE HOUSE/GRACE HOUSE: The Cochon Cotillion benefiting Bridge House/Grace House and its long-term residential, gender-specific addiction treatment will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans. King Iggie Perrin and Queen Angelle Verges will reign over the irreverent event, where swine-inspired costumes and floats spoof a traditional Mardi Gras ball. Tickets for the Cochon Cotillion begin at $100 at www.bridgehouse.org/events/cochon-cotillion.
"ESCAPE" LUNCHEON: The Jefferson Performing Arts Society's Leadling Ladies Guild will hold its annual Promenade Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave. Themed “Escape to the South Pacific,” there will be fashions, a parade of prizes, raffle and contests for best hat, best South Pacific ensemble and best South Pacific hat. Options include filet of beef or grilled Gulf fish with sides and dessert for $55. Funds raised benefit JPAS. For information, visit www.jpas.org.