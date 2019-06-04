With the start of hurricane season, the St. Bernard Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness wants residents to know it will provide transportation assistance for those who don't have their own transportation during recommended evacuations.
The Critical Transportation Needs Evacuation Plan, a combination of bus routes and predetermined satellite collection points, will be used to pick up and organize the evacuees. The locations are in the St. Bernard Transit flyer and can be obtained by calling (504) 278-4268.
Evacuees will be registered into the evacuation process and loaded onto buses for transfer to shelters.
Preregistration for transportation assistance is recommended. Call (504) 278-4268.
Help with uniforms
Qualified St. Bernard Parish School students may register in person for free uniforms from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the Council Chambers at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette.
The parish Office of Housing and Redevelopment is hosting this Community Service Block Grant Community Outreach for low-income residents. Free school supplies are also available while supplies last.
The aid is limited to students attending St. Bernard Parish public schools, and all applications are subject to income restrictions, program eligibility and funding. Applicants must provide current copies of:
- Valid driver’s license or state ID for household members over the age of 18. If your license or ID indicates a nonparish address, bring alternate proof of residency, such as a utility bill.
- Social Security cards for all members of the household
- Birth certificate for each child or proof of custody
- Verifiable proof of income for all household members over the age of 18, which is an award letter or four consecutive current pay stubs
- Current Food Stamp award letter for food stamps, if applicable. Food Stamp award letters should list all household members.
- Valid proof of St. Bernard Parish public school enrollment, such as a final report card or proof of registration which can be obtained at your child’s school.
Anyone in the household older than 18 who is unemployed must fill out and sign a “Zero Income” form with a referral to the St. Bernard Workforce Commission. Call (504) 278-4471 for details.
Out of this world at the library
Now that school is out, the St. Bernard Library is blasting off into reading with its “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program that includes activities and end-of-the summer prizes for reading. This week includes stories, crafts, a magic show and a drum program.
The International Story Station program will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. The program will discuss William Kamkwamba, the young boy who used junk to build a windmill and bring electricity to his Malawian village, and how one person’s actions can impact people, as in the story "Because" by Mo Willems. After the program, participants will make a space station, and their creations will be used to decorate the library. Materials will be provided.
There will be a Teen and Tween program at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, for children ages 9 and older. David LeBoeuf of Hattrick Magic will present his “Around the House Magic Workshop.” Participants will learn how to do magic tricks using everyday items. No registration is necessary, and materials will be provided.
Dancing Drum will debut at 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, as part of the library’s Summer with the Arts series. Steve Campbell’s interactive show will have drum rhythms echoing through the library when audience members play and sing along with clapping, body percussion and vocal chants.
All of the sessions will take place at the library’s main branch, at 2600 Palmisano Blvd., in Chalmette.
For information, visit the library at 2600 Palmisano Blvd., call (504) 279-0448 or visit the library’s website at www.mysbpl.org.