This summer has seen record numbers of animals surrendered to local shelters. Urgent pleas are out across the region for people to adopt or foster because the lives of adoptable dogs are at risk due to the volume of animals coming through the doors every day.
Jefferson Parish and Terrebonne Parish animal shelters are both at capacity and having to make hard decisions. If someone is interested in adopting or fostering, now is certainly the time.
Local rescues are trying to help, but they need fosters and adopters, too, so they can make room to pull from the shelters.
There is a misconception that something must be “wrong” with an animal if it ends up in the shelter. The fact is, most pets land there through no fault of their own.
Nearly 10,000 completely healthy and adoptable companion animals are euthanized every day in shelters across the country because there are not enough adoptions.
Here are some things to think about when considering adopting or fostering:
BEHAVIORAL PROBLEMS: One of the top reasons for pets to be surrendered to shelters is behavioral problems. These generally stem from a lack of attention or socialization from the owner. A pet can also act out if it is not getting enough nourishment, love and exercise. Pets need attention and care to stay mentally happy and physically healthy. Dogs can be destructive if they are bored and not exercised properly. A dog left unattended in a yard with little human interaction is a recipe for boredom, loneliness and ill health.
THE 'NEW' WEARS OFF: Once the excitement of getting a puppy fades, or that puppy is now 50 pounds, dogs are often relegated to the yard or taken to a shelter. The percentage of people who acquire animals and end up giving them away, abandoning them or taking them to a shelter is 70 percent. Pet ownership is a lifelong commitment and should be thought through before making the decision to get a new pet.
LACK OF SPAY OR NEUTERING: An estimated 40 percent of pets in the greater New Orleans area are not fixed, even though there are programs and grants operating year-round that offer low-cost or free spay/neuter for both owned pets and community cats. The Louisiana SPCA and the Jefferson SPCA both offer low-cost options. An average of only 10 percent of animals surrendered to shelters nationwide have been spayed or neutered. Unaltered pets are less healthy, particularly in their senior years, and can exhibit behavior and health problems.
NOT JUST MUTTS: Ninety percent of all animals entering U.S. shelters are both healthy and highly adoptable. Out of that 90 percent, purebred cats and dogs make up about 30 percent. So if you're looking for a specific breed, visit the local shelters. There are also breed-specific rescues such as Louisiana Boxer Rescue. However, keep in mind that a good mixed breed is just as loyal and fun as any pure-bred animal.
Visit a local shelter or rescue to find your new family member and save a life. Rescued pets are the most grateful, adoring kind.
Events
SATURDAY: From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., it's the Purr It Forward adult cat adoption day at Southern Animal Foundation, 1823 Magazine St. in New Orleans. Adopt an adult cat and the foundation will cover the cat’s annual visits for the age of the cat at time of the adoption. Adopt a 1-year-old cat, get the next year annual visit free. Adopt a 2-year-old cat, get the next two annual visits free. Adoption fee is $25 with an approved application; it includes six months of flea prevention, a bag of food and a goodie bag of cat toys.
SATURDAY: From noon to 4 p.m., Animal Rescue New Orleans will be set up outside Petco, 3520 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, with adoptable dogs and information on fostering, volunteering and adopting. For more info: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.
SATURDAY: From 10 a.m. to noon, meet adoptable animals from the Louisiana SPCA at Clearview Mall, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be on hand to help you select the perfect rescue pet. Also, a bake sale will be held to benefit the Special Needs Fund. For more information about adoption, visit www.la-spca.org/adopt.
TUESDAY: Basic Manners, a five-week group training class for dogs, will be held starting at 6 p.m. at Jefferson Feed, 4421 Jefferson Highway, Jefferson. A certified trainer from the Louisiana SPCA will teach behaviors such as sit, down, stay, come, leave-it and focus. To attend, please register in advance at www.la-spca.org/grouptraining or email training@la-spca.org.
LOST OR FOUND PETS: In Orleans Parish, send a photo, description of your pet, date lost/found and your contact info to lostandfound@la-spca.org. In Jefferson Parish, send to molsen@jeffparish.net and bbourgeois@jeffparish.net. In St. Bernard Parish, send to cluna@sbpg.net.